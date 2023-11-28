Colts and IFCA Announce 2023 Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which honors high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.
"Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement," said Colts Football Development Commissioner Mike Prior. "This is a very competitive team to be a part of, and we are pleased to join with the IFCA to honor these young people each year for a job well done."
Now in its 25th year, nominations for the award are collected from coaches across the state each season. The IFCA then selects the top student-athletes to receive the recognition.
This year's team includes 24 seniors – 11 offensive players, 11 defensive players and two special teams players. All are ranked in the top five percent of their class, and 18 are either class valedictorian or salutatorian.
OFFENSE
- WR Aiden Labhart (Perry Central)
- WR Lucas Linder (Wawasee)
- TE Seth Russell (NorthWood)
- RB Ethan Popp (Lafayette Harrison)
- RB Logan Shoffner (Noblesville)
- QB Owen Smith (McCutcheon)
- OL James Bohleber (Mater Dei)
- OL Braxton Schaefer (Heritage Hills)
- OL Garrett Hayse (Danville)
- OL Corbin King (Delta)
- OL Joel Yager (Columbia City)
- K Troy Guenin-Hodson (Wabash)
DEFENSE
- DL Reid Hardin (Lawrence Central)
- DL Jackson Barnett (Scottsburg)
- DL Andrew Toney (Winchester)
- DL Caleb Burkholder (Fairfield)
- LB Jake Tippmann (Ft. Wayne Snider)
- LB Spencer Leman (West Central)
- LB Nick Johnsen (Highland)
- LB James Hardy IV (New Haven)
- DB Eli Quaseberth (North White)
- DB Jackson Graff (North Posey)
- DB Konner Chase (Springs Valley)
- P Wesley Kupferer (Pendleton Heights)