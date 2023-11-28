Colts and IFCA Announce 2023 Indiana High School Academic All-Stars

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts and the Indiana Football Coaches Association (IFCA) today announced the Indianapolis Colts Indiana High School Academic All-Star Team, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which honors high school football players who excel in the classroom as well as on the field.

"Succeeding at the highest level both on the field and in the classroom as these student-athletes have done is a tremendous achievement," said Colts Football Development Commissioner Mike Prior. "This is a very competitive team to be a part of, and we are pleased to join with the IFCA to honor these young people each year for a job well done."

Now in its 25th year, nominations for the award are collected from coaches across the state each season. The IFCA then selects the top student-athletes to receive the recognition.