COLTS 7-ON-7 SOUTH REGIONAL TEAMS





Below are the teams participating in the 2012 Indianapolis Colts and Indiana National Guard HSPD 7-on-7 South Regional. These teams will compete in a pool play round in the morning which will help seed the teams for the tournament which should begin approximately at noon.

"I think the way format our tournament is one of the best parts," Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior said. "Everyone is guaranteed a decent amount of games and everyone has their own shot at bringing home the South Regional Championship."

The winner of this weekend's South Regional will face the winner of next weekend's North Regional at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne for a chance to represent the Indianapolis Colts at the NFL HSPD National Tournament in which Indianapolis will serve as the host for. 1A Linton-Stockton South Decatur Milan Lutheran Indianapolis 2A Paoli High School Broad Ripple Cardinal Ritter Heritage Christian Evansville Mater Dei 3A Evansville Memorial Tippacanoe Valley West Lafayette Indian Creek Brown County Peru 4A New Palestine Cathedral FW Dwenger Columbus East Roncalli Delta 5A Noblesville Southport Westfield Pike Fishers Brownsburg McCutcheon Perry Meridian Columbus North