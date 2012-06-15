COLTS 7-ON-7 SOUTH REGIONAL TEAMS

A look at the teams that will compete for a chance to represent the Colts at the NFL HSPD National Tournament.

Jun 15, 2012 at 04:28 AM
7on7_Image.jpg


Below are the teams participating in the 2012 Indianapolis Colts and Indiana National Guard HSPD 7-on-7 South Regional. These teams will compete in a pool play round in the morning which will help seed the teams for the tournament which should begin approximately at noon.

"I think the way format our tournament is one of the best parts," Colts Youth Football Commissioner Mike Prior said. "Everyone is guaranteed a decent amount of games and everyone has their own shot at bringing home the South Regional Championship."

The winner of this weekend's South Regional will face the winner of next weekend's North Regional at Homestead High School in Fort Wayne for a chance to represent the Indianapolis Colts at the NFL HSPD National Tournament in which Indianapolis will serve as the host for.

1A

Linton-Stockton

South Decatur

Milan

Lutheran Indianapolis

2A

Paoli High School

Broad Ripple

Cardinal Ritter

Heritage Christian

Evansville Mater Dei

3A

Evansville Memorial

Tippacanoe Valley

West Lafayette

Indian Creek

Brown County

Peru

4A

New Palestine

Cathedral

FW Dwenger

Columbus East

Roncalli

Delta

5A

Noblesville

Southport

Westfield

Pike

Fishers

Brownsburg

McCutcheon

Perry Meridian

Columbus North

Check back to My Indiana Football on Colts.com for more from the tournament.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Eight Edition

news

Kankakee Valley's Kirk Kennedy Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 8

Kirk Kennedy of Kankakee Valley High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Seven Edition

news

Football and wrestling have proven to be a winning combination for Crown Point's Will Clark

Will Clark never had to wrestle with the idea of becoming a football player.
news

Bloomington North's Scott Bless Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 7

Scott Bless of Bloomington North High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six Edition

news

West Washington rallies around Landon Holloway

Landon Holloway had big plans and high expectations for the 2023 campaign.
news

Crown Point's Craig Buzea Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 6

Craig Buzea of Crown Point High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Warren Central's Cameron Herron has everything in line both on the gridiron and in the classroom

Cameron Herron does not mind laying it all on the line for his teammates. That's' because the Warren Central High junior knows his buddies have got his back.
news

2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Five Edition

news

Vincennes' Levi Salters Named 2023 'Coach of the Week' for Week 5

Levi Salters of Vincennes Lincoln High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Corteva Agriscience, headquartered in Indianapolis, the Colts announced today.
news

Positive attitude leads to great results for East Central's Cole Burton

Cole Burton always seems to make good on his promises.
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising