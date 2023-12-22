Roster Moves

Colts sign CB Chris Lammons to 53-man roster from practice squad

The Colts made the roster move on Friday. 

Dec 22, 2023 at 02:45 PM
Colts Communications
Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts today signed cornerback Chris Lammons to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Lammons, 5-10, 190 pounds, has spent time on the team's active roster and practice squad this season. He was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on July 27, 2023. Lammons has played in 44 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Kansas City Chiefs (2019-22), Miami Dolphins (2018-19), New Orleans Saints (2018) and Atlanta Falcons (2018). He has compiled 18 tackles (nine solo), three passes defensed, one interception, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 10 special teams stops. Lammons has also appeared in three postseason contests and has registered two special teams tackles. His last name is pronounced LUH-mawns.

