TUNE IN: Chris Ballard LIVE At Training Camp At 11:00 AM

Jul 26, 2021 at 09:00 AM
horseshoe-author-2
Colts.com

Colts.com Writer

WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard will hold a press conference ahead of the team opening training camp today at 11 a.m. EST.

The press conference will be streamed live on Colts.com, the Colts mobile app (available in the App Store and Google Play) and Colts Facebook page.

Make sure to turn on notification within the Colts app to be notified when the press conference starts!

Following the live stream the full press conference will be available on-demand on Colts.com and the Colts mobile app.

Visit Colts.com/camp for info on how to attend this year's training camp at Grand Park.

