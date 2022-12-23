Game Preview: Colts vs. Chargers, Week 16

5 Things To Watch

Can Nick Foles push the ball downfield? Foles showed good arm strength during training camp – our last extended look at him on the field – and part of why Saturday made the quarterback switch was to try to get the Colts' offense to take more downfield shots. The Colts are last in the NFL in average depth of target – just 6.7 yards beyond the line of scrimmage per pass – and haven't threatened opposing defenses over the top much in 2022. That's allowed safeties to walk down into the box, adding an extra defender to stopping a run game the Colts hoped to build around this season. If the opportunities are there for Foles to push the ball downfield, will he take them? That'll be a big question to be answered Monday night.

How things shake out at running back. The Colts placed Jonathan Taylor on injured reserve this week, ending his 2022 season. So for the final three games of 2022, expect to see the trio of Zack Moss, Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins at running back. Moss had a career high 24 carries in Week 15, and the Colts were intrigued by his physical, downhill running style. The Colts have already been impressed by how Jackson has filled in for Taylor in 2022, and Wilkins will get another shot with the team that originally drafted him in 2018.

Bernhard Raimann vs. Khalil Mack. Raimann's Pro Football Focus pass protection grade has been 73 or higher in four of his last five games, and while he's been tagged with allowing four sacks in that span, on the whole he's graded out well. Those ups and downs are probably to be expected for a rookie left tackle going against guys like the Raiders' Chandler Jones, the Steelers' Alex Highsmith and the Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence over the last few weeks, but Raimann has done a solid job on a play-to-play basis. Mack, a 2023 Pro Bowler, has seven sacks and a full repertoire of pass rushing moves he'll work to set up throughout the game. The Chargers move Mack between rushing from the left and right, so he won't be on Raimann all night, but when he is it'll be another key opportunity for the third-round rookie to test himself against one of the NFL's best pass rushers.

The Colts' pass rush vs. the Chargers' offensive line. Justin Herbert has been sacked 21 times over his last five games, a major departure from the 12 sacks he took over his first nine starts this season. The Colts, meanwhile, are coming off their most sacks in a game (seven) since 2018 – and two of those sacks came from second-year lineman Dayo Odeyingbo, who's been disruptive and impactful over his last few games.