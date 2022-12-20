Center Grove's Eric Moore Named Colts 'Coach of the Year' for 2022

Eric Moore of Center Grove High School has been named the Colts Coach of the Year, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Moore was nominated and selected for the award after his Trojans defeated No. 5 Fort Wayne Carroll by a score of 35-9, claiming their third consecutive IHSAA State Championship. Since taking over at Center Grove in 1999, Coach Moore has led the Trojans to a 284-79 record, ranking him 6th all-time in the state, in total wins (of current active head coaches). With this award, Moore will be nominated for the NFL's Don Shula High School Coach of the Year award.

The Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award honors high school football coaches who display the integrity, achievement, and leadership exemplified by the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula. The Award winner will receive a grant from the NFL Foundation for his football program. All 32 Award nominees will be invited to Pro Bowl 2022 to participate in the festivities.

Nike has continued their support of this program and the prizing structure for the award will have several changes. The Don Shula Award winner receives $12,500 and his High School football program is awarded $17,500. The second finalist will receive $7,500 and his High School football program will receive $12,500. In addition, the other 30 finalists will receive $1,000.

For the first time the NFL will select 2 (TWO) winners, one from each conference AFC/NFC. These two winners will again be honored by traveling to the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LVII.