Why Rick Venturi is 'Totally Confident' in Carson Wentz's Reunion with Frank Reich

One of the 10 plays from Carson Wentz's 2020 season Rick Venturi broke down in the video above was an "absolutely perfect" game-winning throw with less than a minute left.

"So if you can't get excited about that," Venturi said, "there's something wrong with you."

That throw earned the Philadelphia Eagles a 22-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 7 of last year. In the other nine plays Venturi broke down, he highlighted a number of standout traits Wentz possesses.

"You see a big release, quick arm — very reminiscent, really, of Andrew Luck with that overhand delivery," Venturi said.

But why Venturi is excited to see Wentz in a Colts uniform goes beyond what he saw in this film breakdown.

"Certainly from that 10-play filter, you can see what this young 28-year-old guy can bring," Venturi said. The athleticism, the talent that he brings to the franchise. What's even more exciting is the reuniting of Carson Wentz with his mentor, Coach Reich. Coach Reich a year ago he did the same thing with Philip Rivers, he was able to help his mechanics, help the ball security and get him to play within himself.

"Remember, coaching at the pro level is not just plays. We can find plays on the internet. What coaching is at the NFL level is putting your players in the best position to win and then getting them to buy in.