Why Rick Venturi is 'Totally Confident' in Carson Wentz's Reunion with Frank Reich

Former Colts coach Rick Venturi broke down 10 plays from Carson Wentz’s 2020 season and sees a quarterback who can bring a lot to the table in 2021. 

Mar 17, 2021 at 04:30 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

One of the 10 plays from Carson Wentz's 2020 season Rick Venturi broke down in the video above was an "absolutely perfect" game-winning throw with less than a minute left. 

"So if you can't get excited about that," Venturi said, "there's something wrong with you."

That throw earned the Philadelphia Eagles a 22-21 win over the New York Giants in Week 7 of last year. In the other nine plays Venturi broke down, he highlighted a number of standout traits Wentz possesses. 

"You see a big release, quick arm — very reminiscent, really, of Andrew Luck with that overhand delivery," Venturi said. 

But why Venturi is excited to see Wentz in a Colts uniform goes beyond what he saw in this film breakdown. 

"Certainly from that 10-play filter, you can see what this young 28-year-old guy can bring," Venturi said. The athleticism, the talent that he brings to the franchise. What's even more exciting is the reuniting of Carson Wentz with his mentor, Coach Reich. Coach Reich a year ago he did the same thing with Philip Rivers, he was able to help his mechanics, help the ball security and get him to play within himself. 

"Remember, coaching at the pro level is not just plays. We can find plays on the internet. What coaching is at the NFL level is putting your players in the best position to win and then getting them to buy in. 

"(Reich) certainly did it with Philip a year ago. I'm totally confident that he's going to do it again."

Carson Wentz & Frank Reich

Look back at some of the best images of Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and new QB Carson Wentz.

(L-R) Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich talks to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) before the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10.

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich, second from left, meets with Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, from right, Nick Foles, and Nate Sudfeld before an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won the game 29-10. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Chase Daniel (10) looks at a play tablet on the sideline with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich during the 2016 NFL week 1 regular season football game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2016 in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 19-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, talks things over with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders, Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, right, talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, during practice at NFL football training camp, Thursday, July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016, in Philadelphia.

Injures Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Injured Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) talks with offensive coordinator Frank Reich, right, during a practice for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich, left, talks with quarterback Carson Wentz, right, during practice at NFL football training camp, Sunday, July 31, 2016, in Philadelphia.

