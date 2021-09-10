[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced after Friday's practice quarterback Carson Wentz will start in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Other game statuses for the Colts ahead of Week 1:
RULED OUT
» T Eric Fisher (Achilles)
» CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)
» DE Kemoko Turay (groin)
Fisher was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, but those were the first three practices in which he participated since signing with the Colts in May. Coach Frank Reich said Friday Fisher just didn't have enough practice time to be ready to go for Week 1, but he didn't rule out the former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle being available for Week 2's home date against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rhodes suffered a calf injury before practice began this week which turned out to be a little worse than Reich and the Colts initially thought. "We'll get to next week and reevaluate at the beginning of next week," Reich said.
Turay was limited on Wednesday but didn't practice Thursday and Friday. The Colts will rely on a deep rotation of defensive ends - Kwity Paye, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu and Isaac Rochell - with the 2018 second-round pick out for Week 1.
QUESTIONABLE
» G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)
» G Danny Pinter (foot)
Nelson was a full participant in Friday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and is officially questionable for Sunday. Reich said the concern is mostly with Nelson's back, which flared up this week, and not his foot, on which he underwent a procedure to remove a bone fragment Aug. 3. "Hopefully he's ready," Reich said. "Quenton's the kind of guy if there's any way he can be ready, he'll go. So, we'll just see how he feels tomorrow."
Pinter injured his foot prior to the Colts' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and would be the team's backup center if he's able to play on Sunday.
Injury report
Friday's practice report, with players' designations for Sunday's game (if applicable):
Wentz, along with wide receiver Parris Campbell, tight end Jack Doyle and linebacker Darius Leonard, do not carry a status designation heading into Sunday's game.