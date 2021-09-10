Who's In, Who's Out

Presented by

[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

The Colts released their final practice report of Week 1 on Friday ahead of Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Who's in, who's out and who's questionable for the first game of 2021?

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:45 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

21_WhosIN_WhosOUT_1920x1080

Colts head coach Frank Reich announced after Friday's practice quarterback Carson Wentz will start in Sunday's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks. Other game statuses for the Colts ahead of Week 1:

RULED OUT

» T Eric Fisher (Achilles)

» CB Xavier Rhodes (calf)

» DE Kemoko Turay (groin)

Fisher was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, but those were the first three practices in which he participated since signing with the Colts in May. Coach Frank Reich said Friday Fisher just didn't have enough practice time to be ready to go for Week 1, but he didn't rule out the former Kansas City Chiefs left tackle being available for Week 2's home date against the Los Angeles Rams.

Rhodes suffered a calf injury before practice began this week which turned out to be a little worse than Reich and the Colts initially thought. "We'll get to next week and reevaluate at the beginning of next week," Reich said.

Turay was limited on Wednesday but didn't practice Thursday and Friday. The Colts will rely on a deep rotation of defensive ends - Kwity Paye, Al-Quadin Muhammed, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu and Isaac Rochell - with the 2018 second-round pick out for Week 1.

——————

QUESTIONABLE

» G Quenton Nelson (foot/back)

» G Danny Pinter (foot)

Nelson was a full participant in Friday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and is officially questionable for Sunday. Reich said the concern is mostly with Nelson's back, which flared up this week, and not his foot, on which he underwent a procedure to remove a bone fragment Aug. 3. "Hopefully he's ready," Reich said. "Quenton's the kind of guy if there's any way he can be ready, he'll go. So, we'll just see how he feels tomorrow."

Pinter injured his foot prior to the Colts' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and would be the team's backup center if he's able to play on Sunday.

Injury report

Friday's practice report, with players' designations for Sunday's game (if applicable):

Wentz, along with wide receiver Parris Campbell, tight end Jack Doyle and linebacker Darius Leonard, do not carry a status designation heading into Sunday's game.

Related Content

news

Will Holden, Rock Ya-Sin Ruled Out Saturday Against The Bills; DeForest Buckner Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that tackle Will Holden and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin have been ruled out of Saturday's 2020 Wild Card Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is questionable, while safety Khari Willis has cleared the league's concussion protocol.
news

Khari Willis, Rock Ya-Sin, Will Holden Ruled Out Sunday Against The Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that safety Khari Willis, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and tackle Will Holden have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 17 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.
news

UPDATED: Anthony Castonzo Downgraded To Out Sunday; Braden Smith, Marcus Johnson Also Won't Play Against Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled three players out of Sunday's Week 16 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers: left tackle Anthony Castonzo and wide receiver Marcus Johnson, as well as right tackle Braden Smith (Reserve/COVID-19 list). One player, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, is questionable.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Rigoberto Sanchez Expected To Make Return, DeForest Buckner & Anthony Castonzo Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who has missed the last two games after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor, is also expected to make his return to game action, while tight end Mo Alie-Cox, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and tackle Anthony Castonzo are questionable.
news

Rigoberto Sanchez Ruled Out Sunday Against The Raiders; Anthony Castonzo, Bobby Okereke, Tyquan Lewis Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that punter Rigoberto Sanchez has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 14 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Left tackle Anthony Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive tackle/end Tyquan Lewis, meanwhile, are questionable.
news

Four Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against The Texans; Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that four players — tackle Anthony Castonzo, linebacker Bobby Okereke, punter Rigoberto Sanchez and safety Khari Willis — have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Two players — tackle Chaz Green and tight end Noah Togiai — are questionable.
news

Bobby Okereke, Ryan Kelly Ruled Out Sunday Against The Titans; Denico Autry, DeForest Buckner, Jonathan Taylor Also To Miss Game; Six Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled out two players — linebacker Bobby Okereke and center Ryan Kelly — for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and running back Jonathan Taylor, all of whom are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, will also miss the game.
news

No Colts Players Ruled Out Sunday Against The Packers; Four Questionable; Denico Autry Placed On Reserve/COVID-19 List

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 11 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also, four players are questionable heading into the game, while defensive tackle/end Denico Autry has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not play Sunday.
news

Jack Doyle Ruled Out Thursday Against The Titans; Mo Alie-Cox Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts announced today that tight end Jack Doyle has been ruled out of Thursday's Week 10 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, meanwhile, is questionable.
news

Ashton Dulin Ruled Out Sunday Against The Ravens; T.Y. Hilton Doubtful, Two Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Lucas Oil Stadium, while wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is doubtful and two others are questionable.
news

No Colts Ruled Out Sunday Against Lions; Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly Both Questionable

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich said today that no players have been ruled out of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, but tight end Mo Alie-Cox and center Ryan Kelly are both being labeled as questionable.
2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

2021 Home Opener: Colts vs. Seahawks

Join us as we open the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks at Lucas Oil Stadium! Limited tickets are still available!

Get Tickets
Advertising