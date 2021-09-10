[UPDATED] Carson Wentz To Make Colts Debut Vs. Seahawks; Eric Fisher, Xavier Rhodes, Kemoko Turay Ruled Out

Nelson was a full participant in Friday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and is officially questionable for Sunday. Reich said the concern is mostly with Nelson's back, which flared up this week, and not his foot, on which he underwent a procedure to remove a bone fragment Aug. 3. "Hopefully he's ready," Reich said. "Quenton's the kind of guy if there's any way he can be ready, he'll go. So, we'll just see how he feels tomorrow."