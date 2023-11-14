'Hungry' Colts look forward to competing once they return from Week 11 bye

Going into their bye week, the Colts find themselves in an encouraging position. With wins in their last two games, they sit at 5-5 and are in contention for a playoff spot.

If the postseason started right now, the Colts would be on the outside looking in, but not by much. Per the current NFL playoff standings, they are ninth in the AFC.

That's made all the more impressive considering the injuries and adversity the team has experienced through the first 10 weeks of the season.

Their hopes of winning the AFC South aren't dashed either. They're currently third in the standings but have key games against the Titans and Texans which could help shift momentum in their favor as the season wears on.

"There's no quit in this team," defensive end Kwity Paye said. "We're playing for each other, we're playing for our coaches, we're just playing for a lot right now. I feel like although guys are banged up, guys are stepping up.

"It just speaks to how Shane [Steichen] has continued to change the culture here."

That shift in thinking has the team believing that they can compete with anyone, something that tight end Mo Alie-Cox said lacked last season.

"I would say that our mentality is that we're hungry and we know there's a belief that we can compete in every single game that we're in. There's no giving up," tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. "Last year, we were in a bunch of games that were close and then it would just turn into a blowout of nowhere. This year, we get down and things like that, [but] everybody has that resiliency, that grit and that fight just to know that we're always in a game and we can win any game."