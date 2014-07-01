By The Numbers: Defensive Numbers To Watch This Season

Why Colts exclusively picked Big Ten, SEC players in 2026 NFL Draft
General manager Chris Ballard only selected players from the Big Ten and SEC in the 2026 Draft
Defensive end Caden Curry grew up going to Lucas Oil Stadium. Now, he gets to don the horseshoe
The Ohio State Alum was selected by the Colts with pick No. 214 of the 2026 NFL Draft
From wide receiver to defensive end, George Gumbs Jr.'s path has been anything but ordinary
The Chicago native was selected at pick No. 156 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft
Linebacker Bryce Boettcher chose football over baseball. Now, he's a Colt
The Oregon Duck was selected at pick No. 135 by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft
Guard Jalen Farmer is ready for anything with the Colts
The two-year starter at Kentucky was selected at pick No. 113 in the 2026 NFL Draft
What "Mr. GiveMeThat" brings to the Colts
The Colts selected LSU safety A.J. Haulcy in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Colts get a Dawg on defense
With pick No. 53, the Colts selected linebacker CJ Allen from the University of Georgia
Sauce Gardner is ready to prove that he's worth two first-round picks
The Colts traded two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell for cornerback Sauce Gardner in November
Riley Leonard looking forward to offseason OTA opportunities
Leonard spoke Tuesday about how this offseason has been different from others and learning from last season.
Colts announce '2026 Schedule Challenge'
The Indianapolis Colts today announced the "2026 Schedule Challenge," where one contestant can win two tickets to Super Bowl LXI by most accurately predicting the Colts' entire 18-week schedule for the 2026 regular season.
DeForest Buckner details recovery, aims for training camp return
DT DeForest Buckner spoke Tuesday about his recovery from his 2025 neck injury that sidelined him for seven games.