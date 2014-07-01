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By The Numbers: Defensive Numbers To Watch This Season

On Monday, Colts.com looked at the offense in our "By The Numbers" series. Today, we look at some key defensive numbers heading into 2014.

Jul 01, 2014 at 01:09 AM
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Kevin Bowen

Colts.com Writer

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ICYMI: Our "By The Numbers" look at the Colts Offense in 2014.

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