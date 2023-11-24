Colts-Buccaneers preview: One big thing to watch on offense, defense as AFC playoff push continues

When the Colts have the ball

Only one team – the Minnesota Vikings – blitzes at a higher rate than Todd Bowles' Buccaneers, who've sent pressure on just under 50 percent of their defensive snaps entering Week 12, per Pro Football Focus. And while Tampa Bay may be predictable in when they blitz, they're not predictable in how they'll blitz.

Bowles, first as the Buccaneers' defensive coordinator and now as head coach, is known for varying the kind of pressure he'll dial up. Some will be simulated pressure (four pass rushers, but with a blitzing linebacker or defensive back and defensive linemen dropping into coverage), some will be five-man pressures (either a linebacker or defensive back plus four defensive linemen) and some will be with six or more pass rushers.

While the Buccaneers have faced the 14th-most coverage snaps (407), they've dropped at least one defensive linemen or edge players into coverage 140 times, the fourth-highest total in the NFL. Those can come on simulated pressures or five+ player blitzes – and underscore the you-don't-know-where-it's-coming-from challenge of facing Bowles' aggressive defense.

"That's the thing — they make you scan all areas of the field," running back Jonathan Taylor said. "Other schemes, you kind of got a sense, okay, you can see rotation, you have little keys and details pre-snap. But with this defense, you never know where it's coming from, so it's kind of like you need to make sure all your senses are heightened, everyone's on the same page with communication so that whatever they may bring, we're able to pick it up and lock it because it's going to be one of those games."

Picking up those blitzes is critical, because if you do, Tampa Bay's defense has struggled at times to defend the pass. Only two teams have allowed a higher passer rating when blitzing than the Buccaneers (113.9), and no team has allowed more passing plays of 15 or more yards when blitzing than Tampa Bay (36), per Pro Football Focus. When the Buccaneers blitz but do not generate pressure, 47 percent of passing plays have resulted in a first down or touchdown, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL – again, for a team that blitzes at the second-highest rate.

Still, there's nothing easy about facing this defense, which fields league-wide stars like defensive tackle Vita Vea, defensive end Shaquill Barrett, linebacker Devin White and safety Antoine Winfield Jr., among other standouts. (White will be a game-day decision and veteran linebacker Lavonte David will not play Sunday, Bowles revealed Friday.)

"I have a ton of respect for Todd Bowles," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Obviously, being an opposing coach on other teams, going against that style of defense – he does a really good job with his pressure package. They're a good front. Vita Vea is a really good player inside. David and White, the linebackers are really good players. They've got some guys dinged up on the backend. We'll see how that plays out. Winfield Jr., the safety, is a really good player.