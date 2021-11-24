Brian Baldinger On Colts' Run Game: 'They're Really, Really Good Right Now'

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger joined the Colts Official Podcast this week to break down how the Colts' run game found so much success in Buffalo and look ahead to this weekend's matchup against Vita Vea and a rugged Tampa Bay run defense. 

Nov 24, 2021 at 10:31 AM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

After Jonathan Taylor and the Colts stampeded through Buffalo for a 41-15 win over the Bills in Week 11, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger hopped on the Colts Official Podcast this week to break down Indy's run game.

And as Taylor would tell you – it all starts up front with a surging offensive line, physical tight ends and the right mentality from wide receivers.

"Getting Braden Smith back, I just think he's a really good player," Baldinger said. He's a big guy that plays with low pad level. Him and (Mark Glowinski) are good. I obviously give a lot of attention to (Quenton Nelson), but I think (Eric) Fisher is getting there — if you tear your Achilles and yo've been rehabbing, it's going to take a little while before you get right, feel right. It's going to feel like a different leg and foot and all that stuff. But I think they're playing well well.

"Frank (Reich) obviously likes his tight ends, The tight ends are very heavily involved in the run game. And they've got to seal the edges and do a lot of things. But I think as a group, they're really, really good right now.

"I think anybody that isn't paying attention to Michael Pittman and his blocking just isn't watching. He's a very good blocker, he's very tough. He's more than just the Colts' leading receiver. He's as tough as they come at that position, and he's a part of their success."

Listen to the full podcast – which also includes a segment with longtime Colts assistant and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, who talks about Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Reggie Wayne and more – on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or by clicking play below:

Baldinger also gave some interesting analysis on the Buccaneers' run defense, which will get mammoth defensive tackle Vita Vea back this week and has allowed a league-low 78 yards per game and is second in yards allowed per rush (3.8) entering Week 12.

"Vita Vea is the best run stuffer in the league," Baldinger said. "And he keeps his linebackers, Devin White and Lavonte David, free to go make tackles. One of the reasons why those guys are amongst the league leaders in tackles is they literally don't get touched in a lot of games. You can't get to the second level because of what Vea and (Ndamukong) Suh are doing up front, and (Rakeem) Nunez-Roches, (Steve) McLendon — they got four or five guys inside that are big and strong, (William) Gholston. But nobody is bigger and stronger than Vita Tea. He's just a tsunami of power. And it's his game. I could play the game without pads or a helmet and it wouldn't make any difference." 

Subscribe to, rate and review the Colts Audio Network on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Related Content

news

Daily Notebook: Why The Colts Have So Much Confidence In Jonathan Taylor Against 8+ Defenders In The Box

The Colts know opposing defenses will put eight defenders in the box to try to stop Jonathan Taylor, and are working to find ways to keep their ground game effective against those loaded fronts. 
news

'Colts Declassified' Looks At Untold Stories Of Colts Drafted Robert Mathis

The latest edition of "Colts Declassified" dives into the process the Colts took in scouting, drafting and developing Robert Mathis into the Ring of Honor member he'll become on Sunday. 
news

Former Colts WR Reggie Wayne, DE Robert Mathis Named Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022

Wayne amassed 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns with the Colts from 2001-2014, while Mathis is the Colts' all-time sack leader with 123 amassed from 2003-2016. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Leading Pro Bowl Fan Vote

Taylor's 81,087 votes currently lead all players in Pro Bowl voting. 
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 11

Taylor scored a franchise record five touchdowns and rushed 32 times for 185 yards in the Colts' 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. 
news

NFL Announces Week 15 Colts-Patriots Game At Lucas Oil Stadium Will Kick Off In Primetime At 8:20 p.m. On Dec. 18

The Colts' first home game against the Patriots since 2015 will be in primetime on Saturday, Dec. 18. 
news

Colts Release Unofficial Depth Chart For Week 12 Game vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Colts released their Week 12 unofficial depth chart ahead Sunday's road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Check it out below:
news

Colts' Kwity Paye Nominated For Week 11 NFL Rookie of the Week 

Paye recorded his first career strip sack in the Colts 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills
news

Robert Mathis On Induction Into Colts Ring Of Honor: 'It's Still Surreal'

Robert Mathis will be inducted in the Colts' Ring of Honor during halftime of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He joined Jeffrey Gorman and Bill Brooks on the Colts Reunion Podcast this week to talk about the honor and re-live some of his favorite memories from his storied career. 
news

5 Things Learned: Colts vs. Bills, Week 11

The Colts thumped the Buffalo Bills, 41-15, on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Get inside the Colts' victory with this week's installment of 5 Things Learned. 
news

Colts, Back In AFC Playoff Race, Not Wavering From 1-0 Mentality 

The Colts improved to 6-5 with their 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and while they're firmly in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, they're not thinking about anything beyond what's ahead of them: A Week 12 showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2022 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Be the first to join us for the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium! The Colts 2022 schedule will feature eight regular season home games and two preseason games, including exciting matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers, as well as AFC South opponents – the Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.

LEARN MORE BUY NOW
Advertising