Colts Elevate QB Brett Hundley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Release DT Antwaun Woods

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated quarterback Brett Hundley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. Hundley originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. He has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Hundley has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Hundley was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.