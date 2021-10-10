Colts Elevate QB Brett Hundley To 53-Man Roster From Practice Squad, Release DT Antwaun Woods

The Colts made the roster moves Sunday ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. 

Oct 10, 2021 at 11:46 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
transaction_1920x1080

Indianapolis –The Indianapolis Colts today elevated quarterback Brett Hundley to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods.

Hundley, 6-3, 226 pounds, has spent time on the Colts' active roster and practice squad this season. He was signed to the Indianapolis practice squad on September 1. Hundley originally signed with the team as a free agent on July 31, 2021. He has played in 18 career games (nine starts) in his time with the Arizona Cardinals (2019-20), Seattle Seahawks (2018) and Green Bay Packers (2015-17) and has completed 199-of-337 passes for 1,902 yards with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Hundley has compiled 46 carries for 309 yards and two touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason contest. Hundley was originally selected by the Packers in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Woods, 6-1, 307 pounds, has spent time on Indianapolis' active roster and practice squad this season. He participated in the team's 2021 offseason program and training camp. Woods was originally signed by Indianapolis as a free agent on May 11, 2021. He has played in 41 career games (32 starts) in his time with the Colts (2021), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17) and has compiled 85 tackles (36 solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Woods has also started two postseason contests and has tallied seven tackles (four solo) and 1.0 tackle for loss. In 2021, he played in one game and tallied two tackles (one solo).

Related Content

news

Colts Sign TE Michael Jacobson To Practice Squad, Release TE David Wells From Practice Squad

Jacobson played college basketball at Nebraska and Iowa before beginning his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year. 
news

Colts Claim DT Khalil Davis Off Waivers 

Davis played in two games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. 
news

Colts Elevate Ibraheim Campbell, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad, Place Quenton Nelson On IR

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated safety Ibraheim Campbell and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. The team also placed guard Quenton Nelson on the Injured Reserve list. 
news

Colts Place CB T.J. Carrie On Injured Reserve, Elevate CB Anthony Chesley To 53-Man Roster, Sign S Jordan Lucas To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves before Wednesday's practice. 
news

Colts Sign S Ibraheim Campbell, TE David Wells To Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Tuesday. 
news

Colts Elevate DeMichael Harris, Brett Hundley To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 3 Game vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts today elevated wide receiver DeMichael Harris and quarterback Brett Hundley to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.
news

Colts Place LB Jordan Glasgow On Injured Reserve, Elevate DT Antwaun Woods To Active Roster From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster moves on Friday. 
news

Colts Elevate WR DeMichael Harris From To Active Roster From Practice Squad For Week 2 Game vs. Rams

Harris caught 10 passes in seven games with the Colts in 2020. 
news

Colts Sign CB Chris Wilcox To Practice Squad, Release S Shawn Davis From Practice Squad

The Colts made the roster move Thursday morning. 
news

Colts Sign Guard/Tackle Anthony Coyle To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts today signed guard/tackle Anthony Coyle to the practice squad
news

Colts Sign S Andrew Sendejo, Waive CB Chris Wilcox

The Colts also released safety Sean Davis from the practice squad. 
Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Single Game Tickets Available Now!

Join us at Lucas Oil Stadium for every exciting matchup this fall. Tickets are available now! Find your games below.

Find Tickets
Advertising