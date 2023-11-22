Braydon Hall fueling Indianapolis Lutheran's run back to Lucas Oil Stadium

Over the course of his athletic career, Braydon Hall has juggled his fair share of balls.

In addition to dabbling with soccer as a youngster, the Indianapolis Lutheran senior running back has also excelled on the volleyball court as well.

"I would say that volleyball can really help teach and make you gain fast reflexes," explained Hall, who helped the Saints to an 11-6 record last spring with 23 kills, 31 digs, 25 blocks, and 10 service aces. "I feel like having that is a good skill to have while playing football as well."

After tallying 138 carries for 1,209 yards with 17 touchdowns in the regular season, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Hall has also done a great job of eluding his opponents during the playoffs.

During a four-game stretch, he has recorded 98 carries for 754 yards with 14 touchdowns to help the top-ranked and two-time defending Class 1A state champion Saints (12-0) reach the title game for the third consecutive year.

Hall was at his best on November 17 in the southern semistate finale by accumulating 216 yards and six scores on 16 attempts in a 56-14 win over Sheridan.

Not bad numbers for someone who was used sparingly out of the backfield as a sophomore and junior (30 carries for 334 yards with seven touchdowns) and didn't seek any outside help during the off-season.

"I didn't go to any camps this summer," explained Hall, who also saw some action at linebacker (58 tackles) in 2021 and 2022. "I just attended the summer training at Lutheran before the season starts to get in shape and get us ready to learn and play efficiently. I tried to focus my improvement on my mentality and trying to become a more physical player."

Instead of complaining or feeling sorry for himself, staying positive has paved the way to his success.

"Resilience is the most important skill that I have learned during my time as a football player," explained Hall. "Always bouncing back from setbacks. To keep pushing forward no matter the circumstances on or off the field. The lesson extends beyond the game and into our daily lives."

Being able to find equality in academics and athletics is also very important to Braydon.

"To balance schoolwork and football requires careful time management and determination to get everything done well," explained Hall, who maintains a 3.7 grade-point average. "I set aside specific study hours to focus on assignments I need to get done. I also dedicate time to football practice to ensure I'm fully committed to improving my skills on the field. It's like juggling, so you just have to balance it around until you find the right fit that works."

He credits certain family members for getting him interested in football and keeping him on the straight and narrow path.

"When I was in the fourth grade, my brother (Jonny Hall) wanted me to play football with him, but I just wanted to play soccer instead," recalled Braydon Hall. "He finally convinced me and I joined the youth football league team. I fell in love instantly and was so grateful I played. I wouldn't be playing football if it weren't for him.

"One of the main figures I have looked up to in my life is definitely my grandpa," added Braydon. "My Pap loves to help out any way he can when it comes to Jonny and my lives, and he's made everything so much easier. He's been the role model I try to follow. I certainly wouldn't be as successful as I am today without him."

There is also a special bond between Braydon and Lutheran boss Dave Pasch.

"Coach Pasch has taught me everything I know," explained Hall. "We wouldn't be successful without him, so I can't thank him enough for what he has done for me and my teammates. I think that Lutheran is one of the best football programs out there. It isn't just a team, it's a family when you are a part of it."

Pasch considers Hall not only to be a leader but one of one of his "go-to" guys.

"Braydon is the embodiment of our team," explained Pasch. "He is our 'get it done' guy. Defenses dare us to run the ball, and Braydon will get it done. Need a yard? He'll get it done. If we need him to play snaps on defense, he'll get it done. He is that type of guy in everything that he does whether as a player, a student, or a young man."

Uncertain of his future college plans, Braydon is embracing his remaining opportunities with his buddies both on and off the field.

"Teammates should mean everything to you, past or present," Hall said. "My teammates from the past helped get us ready for the next step. They have sacrificed a lot. My present teammates now are some of my best friends and I wouldn't want to play with anyone else."

Awaiting Hall and company on November 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium is a familiar face in No. 2 Adams Central (14-0), the same club the Saints have beaten during the previous two Thanksgiving weekends.