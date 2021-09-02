Brady Allen has Gibson Southern well-armed for post-season run

Over the course of his career, Brady Allen has chalked up his fair share of accolades.

In addition to holding several school passing records, the Gibson Southern High senior signal caller is also a pre-season all-state choice, an Indiana Football Digest Prime Time 25 recipient, and a possible candidate for Indiana's Mr. Football award.

Although he has enjoyed plenty of success on the gridiron, one thing has eluded the 6-foot-5, 210-pound Purdue University recruit.

A sectional championship.

"It would mean a lot to win our first (sectional) since 2015," Allen explained. "My brother (wide receiver Grant Allen) was on that team, so I remember when we won the sectional that year and how big it was for our community.

"My ultimate goal would have to be playing in Lucas Oil (Stadium in Indianapolis) on Thanksgiving weekend. It's never been done in our school's history, so to be the first would be really special."

Off and running, Allen continues his mission Friday when the top-ranked (Class 3Ai) Titans (2-0) travel to Washington (0-1).

A fixture under center since his freshman campaign, Allen has put up some impressive numbers over his career, going 571-of-977 for 8.295 yards with 100 touchdowns.

"I always want to be the best I can be," said Allen, who is 43-of-62 for 636 yards with nine scores and no interceptions so far. "I have a lot of guys counting on me to do my part when I'm on the field and I don't want to let them down.

"I want to be the first one in and the last one to leave. The work you put in shows when the lights come on and everything else takes care of itself."

Known for his ability to get the ball to his receivers, he has also put his legs to good use as well with 12 career rushing touchdowns.

"I always try to improve on everything," explained Allen, who has 14 carries for 74 yards with one score this year. "I think I can always get better at something, but my feel for the game has really been what I've improved most. I've had the opportunity to play in a lot of games and it's really come from having that opportunity."

An all-state quarterback himself in 2003 for Evansville Reitz, Gibson Southern head coach Nick Hart has watched Allen blossom from a youngster into a big-time performer.

"Brady has exceptional arm strength and accuracy," Hart explained. "I am so impressed with the improvements he has made from his freshman year to this year. He is a great football player, but he is a better young man. Purdue hit a home run and will love everything that they are getting."

Allen has the same thoughts and feelings about his current boss.

"Coach Hart has been great," Allen said. "He's changed the culture and has brought a lot of excitement to the program. The community loves Gibson Southern football and it started when Coach Hart took over. It's been fun to play for Coach Hart the last three years and we're excited about this season."

After weighing offers from several programs, including and Indiana and Cincinnati, Allen believed West Lafayette was his best destination in the long run.

"There were many factors that made Purdue the place for me," Allen said. "Having two coaches who played quarterback at the highest level to learn from is not something you get everywhere else. Also, the education I can receive and only being three hours from home were major factors."

Getting the chance to compete with his teammates and make a deep post-season run is something Allen is looking forward to before embarking on the next phase of his life.

"This is probably the most experienced team in my four years" Allen said. "We have a lot of guys back from last year and it allows us to do different things in our schemes."