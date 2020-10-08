Boonville's Devin Mockobee Groomed For Success, Born To Serve

Devin Mockobee has always had the makeup of a standout performer on the gridiron.

However, despite rambling 139 times for 1,394 yards with 17 touchdowns to help Boonville to a 5-5 record a year ago, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound running back decided a change in appearance was necessary.

The addition of20 pounds to his frame has so far paid off for Mockobee as he is among the state leaders in rushing with 138 touches for 1,412 yards and 160 total points for the Pioneers (4-2).

Included in these impressive totals was a school-record 419 yards on the ground with five scores on 28 attempts in a 43-35 loss to Gibson Southern on September 11.

"I'd attribute the production to the weight I've put on," explained Mockobee. "I've had the speed and agility to make guys miss and be hard to tackle, but the 20-pound increase with no loss of speed has really helped. I'm now able to not only get away from other players, but to power through tackles as well."

Being able to compete at a high level in the long jump, 110-meter hurdles, and 300-meter hurdles for the track and field squad has also proven to be very effective.

"Having the speed and athleticism to do what I can is a blessing," Mockobee said. "It shows the flexibility needed and allows me to do such things on the track or on the field. I'd say the events and football are things of power and they really help me showcase that power."

His contributions are not just limited to the offensive side, though, as he came up with 59-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and a 95-yard interception return for another tally from his spot in the secondary during a 35-7 triumph against Mount Vernon (Posey) on September 25.

After seeing him contribute 343 yards and four touchdowns on just 33 carries during his sophomore campaign, Boonville coach Darin Ward knew he had a special talent to work with.

"Devin has great vision, toughness, and a desire not to be tackled on every run," Ward said. "His strength and speed has increased from last season because of the hard work he put in the spring and early summer. He is great in the classroom and a leader in our school and community."

In addition to coming up with a score of 1,210 on the SAT Test, Mockobee has also amassed a 3.66 grade-point average.

"The classroom is crucial, not only for recruitment, but for life in general." Mockobee said. "Having the good grades has opened doors for me that wouldn't have been there otherwise.

A perfect example was his decision to attend and play for the United States Naval Academy next fall.

"I think that it's a very big honor to have gotten an opportunity like this," Mockobee said. "To be able to play on a big stage like the Navy does and then serve my country, it just seemed like a very good route to go."

His current skipper totally agrees with his future endeavors.

"I'm definitely looking forward to watching him play for Navy in the future." Ward said.

Devin believes a lot of people have contributed to his good fortunes on and off the football field.

"Most definitely, my parents, first of all, for raising me and getting me into the position I am in now," Mockobee explained. "Secondly, my coaches and teachers since they've taught me almost everything I know, literally. They have taught me values on being physically and mentally tough and disciplined."

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced Boonville to cancel two games, he believes they are still in position to enjoy a successful campaign.