Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. Find your seats at Ticketmaster.com.
Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. For images and more info, visit Colts.com/IndianaNights.
Special Indiana Nights events this week also will include:
BEGINNING OCT. 19 – THE JIM IRSAY COLLECTION AIRPORT EXHIBITION
In partnership with the Indianapolis International Airport, The Jim Irsay Collection will create exhibits in Concourses A and B that welcome travelers to Indiana and offer them a peek into the Colts' storied history.
Artifacts on display will include memorabilia from 1984, the Colts first season in Indianapolis; game worn jerseys and equipment from Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne; and other Colts items. The exhibits also will feature other significant artifacts from American history and pop culture.
The Jim Irsay Collection is a "traveling museum" of artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture assembled by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay over several decades. The exhibits will be on display at the airport beginning this week through March 2024.
"The airport is one of the front doors to our great city, and we're happy to play a small part in welcoming visitors to Indianapolis and improving the experience for travelers and residents alike," said Pete Ward, Colts Chief Operating Officer.
OCT. 20-21 – DOWNTOWN LIGHTS
To celebrate the Indiana Nights theme, various civic and business partners will light up the Indiana night sky with Colts blue leading into Sunday's game. Fans can check out the lights both Friday and Saturday nights at:
- AES Building on Monument Circle
- Clowes Memorial Hall
- Eiteljorg Museum
- Eli Lilly and Company Headquarters
- Elevance Health Building (formerly Anthem)
- Indiana Historical Society
- Indiana State Fairgrounds & Events Center
- Indiana State Museum
- Indianapolis Artsgarden
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Indianapolis Zoo
- Monument Circle
- Victory Field (Home of the Indianapolis Indians)
OCT. 20-22 – 'INDIANA NIGHTS' SCULPTURE CREATION
Inspired by the Indiana Nights helmet, Indianapolis artist Koda Witsken of Hue Murals will spend "Blue Friday" creating an oversized black helmet sculpture that takes the theme one step further with a nod to the Midwest bonfire. She will infuse elements of the uniform alongside a Colts-blue horse and bonfire flames.
Witsken will host a live painting demonstration on Fri., Oct. 21 in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final mural will be on display in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town on Sunday before the game. For more info about Witsken's work, visit @huemurals on Instagram.
SUN., OCT. 22 – COLTS VS. BROWNS
Indiana Nights will take center stage at Sunday's home game against Cleveland with the debut of the Indiana Nights alternate unform. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night sky, the uniform features:
Black Helmet & Black Trim. For the first time, the team will don black helmets. The uniform will also feature black trim around the numbers, sleeves and body.
Blue Heather Material. The iconic blue remains and is infused with depth and texture via a "heather style" which is the first of its kind in the NFL.
Colts "Indiana" C Logo. The outline of Indiana is carved out of the "C" from the Colts' word mark to honor our home state and community.
Classic Numbers. We preserve the timeless appeal of our jersey numbers.
Two Horizontal Stripes. Familiar to generations of Colts fans, the stripes provide a visual impact by laying across the shoulder pads.
Other gameday elements will include:
- Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans will receive a new Indiana Nights jersey rally towel.
- "The Anvil." Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Rik Smits will strike the anvil pregame.
- A halftime performance by the Purdue University Marching Band
- Colts Cheerleaders will wear new Indiana Nights uniforms.
- Limited-edition, commemorative Indiana Nights cups, which will be available at concession stands throughout the stadium.
Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/Gameday