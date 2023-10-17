Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

In partnership with the Indianapolis International Airport, The Jim Irsay Collection will create exhibits in Concourses A and B that welcome travelers to Indiana and offer them a peek into the Colts' storied history.

Artifacts on display will include memorabilia from 1984, the Colts first season in Indianapolis; game worn jerseys and equipment from Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne; and other Colts items. The exhibits also will feature other significant artifacts from American history and pop culture.

The Jim Irsay Collection is a "traveling museum" of artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture assembled by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay over several decades. The exhibits will be on display at the airport beginning this week through March 2024.