Colts to celebrate 'Indiana Nights' with alternate uniform, special events

The Indianapolis Colts will host their “Indiana Nights” game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team’s new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. 

Oct 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications

The Indianapolis Colts will host their "Indiana Nights" game this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns, featuring the debut of the team's new Indiana Nights alternate uniform. Find your seats at Ticketmaster.com.

Official Indiana Nights gear is now available at shop.Colts.com or at the Colts Pro Shop at Lucas Oil Stadium. For images and more info, visit Colts.com/IndianaNights

Special Indiana Nights events this week also will include:

BEGINNING OCT. 19 – THE JIM IRSAY COLLECTION AIRPORT EXHIBITION

In partnership with the Indianapolis International Airport, The Jim Irsay Collection will create exhibits in Concourses A and B that welcome travelers to Indiana and offer them a peek into the Colts' storied history.

Artifacts on display will include memorabilia from 1984, the Colts first season in Indianapolis; game worn jerseys and equipment from Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James and Reggie Wayne; and other Colts items. The exhibits also will feature other significant artifacts from American history and pop culture.

The Jim Irsay Collection is a "traveling museum" of artifacts from rock music, American history and pop culture assembled by Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay over several decades. The exhibits will be on display at the airport beginning this week through March 2024.

"The airport is one of the front doors to our great city, and we're happy to play a small part in welcoming visitors to Indianapolis and improving the experience for travelers and residents alike," said Pete Ward, Colts Chief Operating Officer.

OCT. 20-21 – DOWNTOWN LIGHTS

To celebrate the Indiana Nights theme, various civic and business partners will light up the Indiana night sky with Colts blue leading into Sunday's game. Fans can check out the lights both Friday and Saturday nights at:

  • AES Building on Monument Circle
  • Clowes Memorial Hall
  • Eiteljorg Museum
  • Eli Lilly and Company Headquarters
  • Elevance Health Building (formerly Anthem)
  • Indiana Historical Society
  • Indiana State Fairgrounds & Events Center
  • Indiana State Museum
  • Indianapolis Artsgarden
  • Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • Indianapolis Zoo
  • Monument Circle
  • Victory Field (Home of the Indianapolis Indians)

OCT. 20-22 – 'INDIANA NIGHTS' SCULPTURE CREATION

Inspired by the Indiana Nights helmet, Indianapolis artist Koda Witsken of Hue Murals will spend "Blue Friday" creating an oversized black helmet sculpture that takes the theme one step further with a nod to the Midwest bonfire. She will infuse elements of the uniform alongside a Colts-blue horse and bonfire flames.

Witsken will host a live painting demonstration on Fri., Oct. 21 in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The final mural will be on display in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town on Sunday before the game. For more info about Witsken's work, visit @huemurals on Instagram.

SUN., OCT. 22 – COLTS VS. BROWNS

Indiana Nights will take center stage at Sunday's home game against Cleveland with the debut of the Indiana Nights alternate unform. Inspired by the blue and black of the Indiana night sky, the uniform features:

Black Helmet & Black Trim. For the first time, the team will don black helmets. The uniform will also feature black trim around the numbers, sleeves and body.

Blue Heather Material. The iconic blue remains and is infused with depth and texture via a "heather style" which is the first of its kind in the NFL.

Colts "Indiana" C Logo. The outline of Indiana is carved out of the "C" from the Colts' word mark to honor our home state and community.

Classic Numbers. We preserve the timeless appeal of our jersey numbers.

Two Horizontal Stripes. Familiar to generations of Colts fans, the stripes provide a visual impact by laying across the shoulder pads.

Indiana Nights Uniform 

2023_0612_Player_Creative-2924
1 / 38
2023_0614_OTA_3110
2 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3083
3 / 38
2023_0614_OTA_3136
4 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_0093
5 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_3131
6 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3037
7 / 38
2023_0614_OTA_0030
8 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_3032
9 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3092
10 / 38
2023_0614_OTA_2956
11 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_3129
12 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_2854
13 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_2823
14 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0614_OTA_2814
15 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3023
16 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3044
17 / 38
2023_0614_OTA_2805
18 / 38
© Indianapolis Colts
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3036
19 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2952
20 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3047
21 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2950
22 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3026
23 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2996
24 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3052
25 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3034
26 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2979
27 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2998
28 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2955
29 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2972
30 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3017
31 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-3079
32 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2948
33 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2880
34 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2877
35 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2888
36 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2927
37 / 38
2023_0612_Player_Creative-2941
38 / 38
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Other gameday elements will include:

  • Gameday Giveaway. The first 50,000 fans will receive a new Indiana Nights jersey rally towel.
  • "The Anvil." Former Indiana Pacers All-Star Rik Smits will strike the anvil pregame.
  • A halftime performance by the Purdue University Marching Band
  • Colts Cheerleaders will wear new Indiana Nights uniforms.
  • Limited-edition, commemorative Indiana Nights cups, which will be available at concession stands throughout the stadium.

Complete gameday information available at Colts.com/Gameday

Related Content

news

Introducing "Blue's Club," the fan club for young Colts fans!

The Indianapolis Colts today unveiled "Blue's Club," the fan club for kids ages four to 17 hosted by official team mascot "Blue." 
news

Away game watch parties for 2023 Colts road games vs. Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts will host road game "Watch Parties," presented by Bud Light:
news

Official NFL Germany Colts Fan Packages: Game tickets, hotel accommodations, gameday transportation and more!

Enjoy an all-access, all-inclusive weekend featuring premium seating for the game, deluxe accommodations in the heart of Frankfurt, VIP fan events and curated tours.
news

Celebrate 40 seasons of Indianapolis Colts football with new gear from Homefield Apparel

The new line features an iconic Colts theme from each decade.
news

New Lucas Oil Stadium amenities, fan info for 2023 Colts home games

The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium today announced new fan amenities and info for the 2023 Colts home schedule, which starts with their 40th home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 1 p.m.
news

2023 Countdown To Kickoff: Giveaways, sweepstakes, events and more!

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a series of events and opportunities to launch the 2023 Countdown to Kickoff as the team prepares to open its 40th season of Colts football in Indianapolis. More info about #ColtsKickoff is available at Colts.com/kickoff.
news

Just Announced: 2023 Colts gameday giveaways, halftime shows & promotions

The Indianapolis Colts today announced a special lineup of gameday giveaways, halftime entertainment, and promotions for the Colts 2023 regular season home schedule. 
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' TONIGHT!

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium tonight vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
news

Stadium 'Light Show' & 'Blue Out' On Tap For 'MNF' On December 26

The Indianapolis Colts will host their second Monday Night Football game of the season at Lucas Oil Stadium next Monday, Dec. 26, vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. The game will include several special elements!
news

Colts Invite Fans To Take Part In Stadium 'Light Show' For 'MNF' On Nov. 28

City skyline to be in Colts Blue for season's first primetime home game
news

No-Fee 'Blue Friday' Offer Extended to 'Cyber Monday'

Offer extended through November 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET
2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

2024 Season Tickets - Place Your Deposit Today!

Join the priority list for 2024 Season Tickets by placing a deposit today! Get access to the best seating locations, best pricing, and best benefits as a Colts Season Ticket Member!

Learn more Place your deposit
Advertising