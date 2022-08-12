Game Preview: Colts At Bills, Preseason Week 1

One Big Storyline

Matt Ryan will make his (preseason) Colts debut when he plays some or all of the first quarter on Saturday. His exact amount of snaps – and for other members of the first-team offense who suit up – will be determined by the flow of the game and how many plays there are on the Colts' early-game drives.

Among the players Reich did say will play are wide receiver Parris Campbell and safety Julian Blackmon – both guys who suffered serious injuries during the 2021 season.

"It's as much for them as it is for us, just the confidence level," Reich said.

Also: When Ryan does come out of the game, it doesn't sound like the Colts are planning on playing veteran backup Nick Foles much, either.

"Nick is having a great camp," Reich said. "So, get him in there, shake the rust off and then get Sam (Ehlinger) and Jack (Coan) in there and give them plenty of time."

What Coaches Want To See

Reich offered an instructive explanation of how he and his coaching staff will evaluate Saturday's game:

"Everything's a dress rehearsal," Reich said. "We know the score doesn't matter as far as in the big picture, but everything matters as far as us getting better as a team and us determining who's making this team. So, this is a great opportunity for individuals to showcase what they have and really for us as units – as an offensive, defensive and special teams unit. Just to show good, clean, sound, fundamental football. Penalty-free football, that's really what you're looking for."

5 Things To Watch