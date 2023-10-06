Who's In, Who's Out

Colts rule out LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Kwity Paye, T Bernhard Raimann; RB Jonathan Taylor questionable for Week 5 game vs. Tennessee Titans

Head coach Shane Steichen made the announcement on Friday. 

Oct 06, 2023 at 01:04 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

The Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard (groin), defensive end Kwity Paye (concussion) and left tackle Bernhard Raimann (concussion) for Sunday's Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Center Ryan Kelly cleared concussion protocol and will play, Steichen said. Running back Jonathan Taylor, who returned to practice this week but has not yet been activated from the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, is listed as questionable.

Raimann sustained a concussion during practice last week and did not play in the Colts' Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams. He did not participate in Wednesday's walkthrough or Thursday's practice.

Paye entered the NFL concussion protocol on Monday and did not participate in practice Wednesday and Thursday.

Leonard did not participate in practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday this week.

The final Week 5 practice report:

