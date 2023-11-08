Practice Notebook: Bernhard Raimann kicks off special week ahead of Colts-Patriots game in Germany; Josh Downs, JuJu Brents do not practice

While Raimann did some encouraging things as a rookie in 2022 (73.3 PFF grade), he allowed seven sacks and was flagged for nine penalties. In Year 2, the 2022 third-round pick has made significant progress in both those categories while maintaining a solid level of play on a down-to-down basis.

"He processes stuff really, really quickly and then when you pair with that the way he prepares and the way that he works, it doesn't happen by accident that he's improving," offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. said last month. "It's down to how he's worked and I'm proud of him for that."

Raimann, like the rest of the Colts, is primarily focused on earning a win against the Patriots on Sunday in Frankfurt. But for Raimann, the opportunity for family time and some hard-to-find-in-Indiana comfort food – like schnitzel and goulash – will add a little extra to the Colts' trip.

Even if Raimann firmly is on the Austrian side of a regional debate of which country has better food.

"People argue about which one's better," Raimann said. "I'm just glad to be in the ballpark of Austrian food. It's gonna be good."

Also, like most kids growing up in Europe, if you would've told Raimann he'd play professionally in a Bundesliga stadium – Frankfurt Stadium is home to Eintracht Frankfurt, a club in German soccer's top division – he would've figured he'd be playing football as Europeans know it.

"Back then I was playing soccer and the Bundesliga was the biggest league around," Raimann said. "That was the biggest stage you could ever perform in front of. I don't think I would've ever believed you if you told me that back then. It's going to be an awesome experience."

Wednesday's practice report

The Colts, as they did last week, conducted a walk-through on Wednesday.

Wide receiver Josh Downs (knee), cornerback JuJu Brents (quad), linebacker Zaire Franklin (knee) and tight end Drew Ogletree (foot) all did not practice. Right tackle Braden Smith (hip/wrist), who hasn't played since Week 6, was listed as a full participant.