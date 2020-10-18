Colts To Host Up To 12,500 Fans For Next Home Game On Nov. 8

Indianapolis – The Indianapolis Colts will host up to 12,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for the team's fourth home game on Sun., Nov. 8 vs. the Baltimore Ravens, team officials announced today. Normal capacity for Colts home games at the stadium is 63,000.

Because of the reduced capacity, season ticket members – including individual ticket holders selected by seniority, suite holders, and team partners – were given the first opportunity to purchase four-game packs or single game tickets to home games this season. The team also must fulfill ticket commitments to players and coaches, the visiting team, broadcast partners, and the NFL.

Single-game tickets for this game, starting at $42, will go on sale to the general public at*Colts.com/TicketsorTicketmaster.com*tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets will be sold in "pods" to maintain physical distancing between unrelated groups. Other extensive health and safety procedures, which include gameday requirements for fans and stadium employees, can be found at Colts.com/gameday.

The attendance number for this game was determined following discussions with the Marion County (Ind.) Public Health Department and were set to meet local, NFL, and CDC guidelines to help limit the spread of COVID-19.