Auden Jones is at the center of Penn's success on the gridiron

Moving around the football field is nothing new for Penn's Auden Jones.

"I welcome challenges," explained the 6-foot-2, 310-pound senior lineman. "I have dedicated myself to the game and want to help my team in any way possible. I just love the game of football. I love contact and I love being able to be physical and nasty on the line of scrimmage.

"At 6-foot-2, I may not have the elite height, but I feel no one is going to match my grit and toughness."

During his freshman and sophomore seasons at South Bend Adams, Jones was a fixture at one of the tackle slots for the Eagles.

All of his hard work earned him a spot on the 2021 Northern Indiana Conference's East-West Division first team.

After transferring to Penn last fall, he started out up front as a guard, only to make the switch to the center position during the course of the season.

When all was said and done, he once again was an all-NIC East-West Division first-team selection.

However, he can't take all of the credit for his success and versatility.

"I couldn't have done it without my father (Antwon Jones) and my trainers from Velocity Football Academy (coach Josh Richardson and Luke Schultheiss) in Atlanta, Georgia." Auden Jones said. "We have gone to Velocity during my spring break for the past few years to receive training from them as they specialize in training offensive and defensive linemen. They are incredible coaches and mentors.

"My dad has always preached the importance of being able to play multiple positions on both sides of the ball and I bought into that. My dad and I worked a ton this summer after practices and in our spare time to get me ready for this year. I have also worked a ton with (Penn wrestling coach) Brad Harper on getting my weight right and I plan to dominate on the (wrestling) mat this winter."

This was definitely evident on August 18 in the season opener at defending Class 5A state champion Valparaiso when Auden and company paved the way for the Kingsmen to accumulate almost 300 yards rushing and over 400 total yards in a 38-21 victory.

"Auden is a determined young man," said Penn assistant Antwon Jones, also Auden's head coach at Adams. "He has come so far on the gridiron and is constantly working and studying the game. The kid would give up his spring breaks and travel to Georgia to work on his craft at Velocity Football Academy in Atlanta. He just keeps getting better and going into his senior year, he has become more determined to help his team and leave his imprint as a Kingsmen.

"Just watching him and his interactions with his teammates on the sidelines, you can see his enthusiasm and energy is infectious. When we get home and watch film, he's constantly telling me what he has to improve on or how he should have taken a better step. He is extremely hard on himself and has high standards for his performance.

"I feel he does a great job of being receptive to different styles of coaching (attendance at camps and working with different coaches) and being a team player. Auden is motivated and believes this year he will make people forget he's only 6-foot-2 and they will see the monster he has become. I firmly believe he will do that.

Growing up on the sidelines and practice fields with his dad, who played at the University of Notre Dame (1996-1999) was definitely a learning experience for Auden.

"Having your father as a coach has definitely helped me greatly in my development as a player and with my football IQ," explained Auden Jones. "Being the son of a coach can sometimes be hard because you are always being watched by some parents or players so you have to have higher expectations of your performance. Otherwise, people will say 'Oh, he's the coach's son', but over time you learn to embrace that and use it to your advantage. As far as my dad playing at Notre Dame, I think it's absolutely awesome. At first, when you get into high school, everybody comes up to you and asks 'Hey, are you going to be as good as your dad?'

"You could say it was difficult playing for my dad as he has always been known for being a tough coach, but one that also cares deeply for his players. I have embraced having higher expectations set upon me by my father, being my head coach. It has taught me that you always have to push yourself because someone is always looking and waiting for you to underperform. I wouldn't change it for anything in the world.