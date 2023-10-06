Colts-Titans preview: Two key stats to track in pivotal Week 5 AFC South matchup

The 2023 Titans are a tough team to get a handle on. They've scored 27 points in home wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals – two playoff teams from last year – but lost road games to the New Orleans Saints (16-15) and Cleveland Browns (27-3).

But one thing the Colts know about the Titans is, no matter who's on their roster or how they played the week before, they're going to bring physicality and effort on Sunday.

"With Tennessee, knowing coach (Mike) Vrabel's going to have them ready to play," linebacker Zaire Franklin said. "Knowing they're going to rally behind 22 (Derrick Henry). Knowing that (Ryan) Tannehill, regardless of what anybody says about him, he's tough as nails and he's a competitor and he's going to go after it. It's going to be a battle for four quarters."

With all this in mind, let's look at a couple of stats that'll be important to track over the course of Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis:

Anthony Richardson's yards per pass attempt: Richardson completed 11 of 25 passes in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, but seven of those completions went for 15 or more yards – generally considered to be an explosive passing play. Five of those 25 passes were completed for over 20 yards while three went for over 30, including a 35-yard touchdown to tight end Mo Alie-Cox and a spectacular 38-yard strike to wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Thanks to those explosive plays, Richardson averaged 8.0 yards per pass attempt. He didn't throw an interception, either, making him the first quarterback since Lamar Jackson in 2021 to have a completion percentage under 50 percent on at least 25 attempts with no interceptions and a yards per pass average of 8.0 or higher.

Richardson completed 64 percent of his passes over his first two starts (30 completions on 47 attempts) but averaged 5.9 yards per pass. The Colts were pleased with his efficiency and decision-making in those games against the Jaguars and Texans, but we saw in Week 4 the kind of explosive passer he can be when opportunities are presented to him.

Notable here are the yards per attempt averages the Titans have allowed to four opposing quarterbacks this season. Tennessee is 0-2 when the opposing quarterback averages more than eight yards per attempt, and 2-0 when that average drops below eight:

Derek Carr (Saints, Week 1): 9.2

Justin Herbert (Chargers, Week 2): 7.4

Deshaun Watson (Browns, Week 3) 8.8

Joe Burrow (Bengals, Week 4): 5.5