As practices begin, Colts look for how Anthony Richardson handles the good and bad of training camp

The physical traits possessed by Richardson – his easy-heat arm strength and powerful speed and mobility – will be readily apparent throughout training camp. But the mental aspect of the game is where Richardson hopes to see progress, and how he handles that challenge will go a long way in determining his readiness to make his NFL regular season debut.

"He's very even-keeled. He's very stable in that," general manager Chris Ballard said. "He doesn't get too high, he doesn't get too low.

"Until you get into the fire, you don't really know. And the pressure on that position, we all know — especially when you draft one high, he's automatically stamped as the automatic savior before he's ever played a down. And him and I have had long talks about being able to handle the highs and lows of the position, because you have to. Even the established ones that will have down moments and all of a sudden the world says they're done, it's a week to week league. That's just what our league is.

"How you perform week to week is pretty much what people are going to write. And you gotta be able to handle that. You gotta be able to handle the good and the bad and take both in stride."

Steichen felt like training camp practice No. 1 was a good beginning for the 21-year-old Richardson. Now, it's about handling the ups and downs of camp, the playbook and everything else that comes with the spotlight attached to a rookie quarterback taken in the top five.