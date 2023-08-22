Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Colts starters will play Thursday vs. Eagles in preseason finale

Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson and other starters will play Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

Aug 22, 2023 at 03:28 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

PHILADELPHIA – Anthony Richardson and "a lot of the starters," Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday, will play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Which of those starters plays, besides Richardson, will be determined on a case-by-case basis, Steichen said. But for Richardson, it'll be one final opportunity to get in-game experience before he makes his NFL regular season debut Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"It's just more reps," Richardson said. "That's all it is for me, more reps. Just trying to grind and eat away at greatness day by day by getting more reps against a great team."

Not playing in the Colts' second preseason game – last weekend against the Chicago Bears – was a little difficult for Richardson "because I'm a competitor and I like to play," he said. Richardson and the Colts' first-team offense had heavy workloads during joint practices with the Bears Wednesday and Thursday of last week, leading Steichen – as well as Bears head coach Matt Eberflus – to keep his team's starters on the sideline on Saturday.

Richardson, though, still took the opportunity over the weekend to get better.

"It also opened up my world for me, teaching me how to be more of a leader, a more vocal leader – bringing the energy for the squad if the energy is not there," Richardson said. "It's a win-win for me either way. I'm blessed and I can't complain too much."

How joint practices could pay off for Richardson in the regular season

The way Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai schemes fronts and coverages is different than how Eberflus and the Bears do it, and is different from how Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley coaches things. The looks Richardson faces in practice were always going to be more complex than what he saw in his preseason debut against the Buffalo Bills – coaches rarely put exotic or designer looks on film before the regular season.

But facing three different kinds of defenses in practice could benefit Richardson as he gets into the regular season, and can draw from the experience he now has from three joint practices.

"As a QB, you have to have an eye for things like that just so you can make the offense work," Richardson said. "Just seeing different coverages, especially early on before the season even starts, I think that's good for me. It's exposing me to a lot of different things and if I make a mistake – hopefully I don't make it again in the season because I've already seen it."

News, notes and observations from Tuesday's joint practice with the Eagles:

  • Returning to practice were defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, tight ends Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree and linebacker Segun Olubi.
  • Linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who Steichen said over the weekend is in the concussion protocol, did not make the trip to Philadelphia.
  • The ball rarely hit the ground for the Colts' offense in one-on-one wide receiver vs. defensive backs drills. Wide receiver Alec Pierce beat Eagles cornerback James Bradberry twice, including one deep for a touchdown. Wide receiver Josh Downs had catches on both his reps, while wide receivers Juwann Winfree, Breshad Perriman, Amari Rodgers and Michael Pittman Jr. all had wins.
  • Richardson fired a couple of strikes to Pittman and Alie-Cox during seven-on-seven work.
  • In 11-on-11, Richardson had an impressive off-balance throw over the middle to Pittman for a chunk gain.
  • Quarterback Gardner Minshew connected with Ogletree and tight end Will Mallory for touchdowns in 11-on-11 red zone work.

Related Content

news

Practice Notebook: Parris Campbell Reflects On His Healthy, Productive 2022 Season

Parris Campbell's top goal for 2022 was to play every game this season, which he'll accomplish when he takes the field for the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts Begin Week 18 Preparation With Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday opened his team meeting on Wednesday with a prayer for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in intensive care after a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts Left Tackle Bernhard Raimann Has Learned From Facing Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence, Chandler Jones And Other Veteran Pass Rushers As A Rookie

Raimann has faced a gauntlet of productive, experienced edge rushers during his rookie season, and has shown signs of progress through it. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday Focused On Giants, Not Head Coaching Interview

Saturday previously said he intends to interview for the Colts' head coaching job this offseason. But he won't begin prepping for that interview until the 2022 season is over. 
news

Practice Notebook: Dezmon Patmon Remembers Mike Leach

Patmon played for Leach at Washington State from 2016-2019. Leach, whose offensive philosophies revolutionized college football, passed away earlier this month. 
news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Turned To Nick Foles As Starting Quarterback

Nick Foles will start for the Colts on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor on 'Learning Experience' 2022 Season; Challenge of Slowing Down Justin Jefferson

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said Wednesday he's taken away many valuable lessons so far throughout the 2022 season, but knows the team can still do some damage in its final four-game stretch, starting Saturday at the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday to Pursue Full-Time Head Coach Position; Klayton Adams to Stanford

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday he plans to pursue the team's full-time position this offseason if given the chance.
news

Practice Notebook: Why Reggie Wayne Doesn't See Alec Pierce Hitting The Rookie Wall

Pierce has four catches for 51 yards over his last four games, but is still showing signs of progress despite the lack of production, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne explained. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan Emphasize 'Defining Moment' For 4-7-1 Colts

While this season has not gone the way they hoped, the Colts' final five games still carry plenty of weight for how players on this team will be viewed going forward. 
news

Practice Notebook: Yannick Ngakoue Moving Closer To Joining Elite Company

Ngakoue needs 1 1/2 sacks over the final six games of the season to have at least eight sacks in each of his first seven seasons in the NFL. 
Advertising