Colts-Jaguars Week 1 Preview: What to watch for from Anthony Richardson, Shane Steichen, Trevor Lawrence on Sunday

Trevor Lawrence possesses a certain trait the Colts believe Richardson does – or, at worst, ultimately will – possess.

He doesn't get sacked much.

Lawrence was sacked 27 times in 2022, 18th-most among regular starting quarterbacks, but that doesn't tell the full story. More telling is this: Lawrence sacked 14.5 percent of the time he was pressured (27 sacks in 196 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus), good for the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL behind Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff and Justin Herbert.

"He's really good with his feet," Buckner said. "He's really elusive, can dodge the rush, and he's always looking downfield to make a play."

The Colts sacked Lawrence four times in their Week 6 win over the Jaguars last season, a game which was more of an anomaly for the 2021 No. 1 overall pick. The Jaguars went 1-3 in games in which Lawrence was sacked four or more times; they were 8-5 otherwise.

And Lawrence's ability to avoid sacks paid off for the Jaguars last season in a big way – Jacksonville scored on 17 percent of their drives on which Lawrence was pressured but not sacked, the sixth-highest rate in the NFL.

"You got him dead to rights and make you miss, little things like that," Buckner said, "definitely it's a little defeating for a pass rush."

Here's the thing with that quote: It wasn't about Lawrence.

It was about Richardson.

"That was one of the big things I noticed with him when he came in is his pocket presence," Buckner said.

Richardson was not sacked on any of the eight preseason dropbacks on which he was pressured, and on those plays showed a good feel for side-stepping the pass rush while keeping his eyes downfield. His first instinct is not to run, but to try to get the ball to one his teammates. Richardson, of course, can run – it's just not a crutch for him when he feels pressure.