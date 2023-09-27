Practice Notebook

Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Richardson and Kelly both fully participated in Wednesday's practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but have yet to clear the NFL concussion protocol. 

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:40 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

ARDB927

Quarterback Anthony Richardson fully participated in the Colts' Wednesday practice at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, but has not cleared NFL concussion protocol, head coach Shane Steichen said.

Center Ryan Kelly, too, was a full participant in Wednesday's practice but has yet to clear concussion protocol.

Richardson did not participate in the Colts' three practices last week leading up to Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, but he was on the sideline at M&T Bank Stadium. And despite not playing, the experience was still valuable for the 21-year-old Richardson.

"It was huge to have him there on the sideline," Steichen said. "To see that, he was definitely engaged, he was excited when we were scoring and making plays. Obviously, being around the quarterbacks in between series, talking through things and learning that way was huge."

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Richardson was helping out quarterback Gardner Minshew and the coaching staff with some things he saw from the sideline, too.

"Sometimes as a quarterback when you've been out there in the huddle at the line, you see the defense one way and you get over to the sideline and maybe you have a different perspective on them," Cooter said. "He was able to give us a thing or two that he thought he was seeing a little bit of.

"He was into the game, he was excited. I think he was excited for his team. I know he was excited for his teammates making some plays. When that was going on, he was as excited as anybody. He was really into it, he was good. I'm sure everybody wants to get out there when the time is right but his energy level was great, he was really into the game."

Wednesday's practice report:

Advertising