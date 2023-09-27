Practice notebook: Colts QB Anthony Richardson, C Ryan Kelly return but remain in NFL concussion protocol

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said Richardson was helping out quarterback Gardner Minshew and the coaching staff with some things he saw from the sideline, too.

"Sometimes as a quarterback when you've been out there in the huddle at the line, you see the defense one way and you get over to the sideline and maybe you have a different perspective on them," Cooter said. "He was able to give us a thing or two that he thought he was seeing a little bit of.

"He was into the game, he was excited. I think he was excited for his team. I know he was excited for his teammates making some plays. When that was going on, he was as excited as anybody. He was really into it, he was good. I'm sure everybody wants to get out there when the time is right but his energy level was great, he was really into the game."