Practice Notebook

Presented by

Practice notebook: Why Colts are confident in Anthony Richardson heading into NFL debut

Richardson was voted a season-long captain by his teammates last week. 

Sep 06, 2023 at 04:06 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Daily_Notebook 1920x1080

Anthony Richardson spent the majority of his final day off before his NFL regular season debut at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, using the time to prep for Sunday's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

So the defining adjective for Richardson, head coach Shane Steichen said on Wednesday, is "focused" as he readies himself for the weekend.

"He was in here yesterday for I don't know, eight hours, getting ready for this game on his day off, grinding away," Steichen said. "So, he's prepared."

For Richardson, there was no question where he'd be during Tuesday's players' day off.

"Coming in on an off day, I think that's part of the job," Richardson said. "Putting in extra work, getting ready for the game because I know other people are putting in extra work. My teammates are putting in extra work because I see them in the building as well. It's just a matter of me doing the same thing and getting ready for Week 1."

Stuff like this only confirms why Richardson, even as a 21-year-old rookie, was last week voted by his teammates one of the Colts' seven season-long captains. His blend of confidence and humility gives off a wise-beyond-his-years vibe, and his emphasis on gaining the trust of his teammates and coaches through hard work has earned him respect throughout the building.

"He's very humble for a guy in his position," defensive tackle and fellow captain DeForest Buckner said. "Obviously coming in, fourth pick overall and then being named the starting quarterback. Some young players will get egos and start feeling themselves, but he just views himself as one of the guys and he's put that work in." 

While Richardson's teammates will look to him for leadership as a captain, the "C" on his jersey will also represent something else: The trust and confidence his teammates have in him. And that's something the folks who voted him a captain don't want him to forget as he navigates the challenges of his first season in the NFL.

"The guys view him as a leader and it's going to be a long season," safety Julian Blackmon said. "We understand there's going to be growing pains, but at the same time, he's got to understand that he's got guys behind him that have his back. I think that's the main thing. He's gotta understand, win, lose or draw, we're going to figure it out together."

None of this, by the way, has had anything to do with Richardson's eye-popping talent. Teammates, of course, notice that too. And it all paints a complete picture of why, heading into Week 1, the Colts are bought into their rookie quarterback.

"The way he comes into work every day and handles his business around the facility – just takes care of business," left guard Quenton Nelson said. "What he's done in the huddle with communication, getting the cadence right and everything has been great.

"Then on the field, just how special he is. He can run the ball, he can throw, he can do it all – and he's special."

Wednesday's practice report

Related Content

news

Practice notebook: Anthony Richardson, Colts starters will play Thursday vs. Eagles in preseason finale

Following Tuesday's joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Anthony Richardson and other starters will play Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field.
news

Practice Notebook: Parris Campbell Reflects On His Healthy, Productive 2022 Season

Parris Campbell's top goal for 2022 was to play every game this season, which he'll accomplish when he takes the field for the Colts' season finale on Sunday against the Houston Texans. 
news

Practice Notebook: Colts Begin Week 18 Preparation With Prayer For Damar Hamlin

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday opened his team meeting on Wednesday with a prayer for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in intensive care after a cardiac arrest during Buffalo's Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Practice Notebook: What Colts Left Tackle Bernhard Raimann Has Learned From Facing Khalil Mack, DeMarcus Lawrence, Chandler Jones And Other Veteran Pass Rushers As A Rookie

Raimann has faced a gauntlet of productive, experienced edge rushers during his rookie season, and has shown signs of progress through it. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday Focused On Giants, Not Head Coaching Interview

Saturday previously said he intends to interview for the Colts' head coaching job this offseason. But he won't begin prepping for that interview until the 2022 season is over. 
news

Practice Notebook: Dezmon Patmon Remembers Mike Leach

Patmon played for Leach at Washington State from 2016-2019. Leach, whose offensive philosophies revolutionized college football, passed away earlier this month. 
news

Practice Notebook: Why Colts Turned To Nick Foles As Starting Quarterback

Nick Foles will start for the Colts on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced on Wednesday. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jonathan Taylor on 'Learning Experience' 2022 Season; Challenge of Slowing Down Justin Jefferson

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor said Wednesday he's taken away many valuable lessons so far throughout the 2022 season, but knows the team can still do some damage in its final four-game stretch, starting Saturday at the Minnesota Vikings.
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday to Pursue Full-Time Head Coach Position; Klayton Adams to Stanford

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Tuesday he plans to pursue the team's full-time position this offseason if given the chance.
news

Practice Notebook: Why Reggie Wayne Doesn't See Alec Pierce Hitting The Rookie Wall

Pierce has four catches for 51 yards over his last four games, but is still showing signs of progress despite the lack of production, wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne explained. 
news

Practice Notebook: Jeff Saturday, Matt Ryan Emphasize 'Defining Moment' For 4-7-1 Colts

While this season has not gone the way they hoped, the Colts' final five games still carry plenty of weight for how players on this team will be viewed going forward. 
Advertising