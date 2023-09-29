Who's In, Who's Out

Anthony Richardson clears concussion protocol, will start for Colts vs. Rams in Week 4

Head coach Shane Steichen announced Friday Richardson cleared NFL concussion protocol and will start on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. 

Sep 29, 2023 at 01:06 PM
2023_headshot_stankevitz_02
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Quarterback Anthony Richardson cleared NFL concussion protocol and will start for the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Shane Steichen said Friday.

Richardson missed the Colts' Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion sustained in the first half of his team's Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. The 2023 No. 4 overall pick was listed as a full participant in both Wednesday and Thursday's practices at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center and took all his usual practice reps this week.

Left tackle Bernhard Raimann entered the concussion protocol this week, while center Ryan Kelly remains in the concussion protocol, Steichen said.

Check back Friday for the final practice report of the week with game designations.

