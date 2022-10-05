Andrew Marcum and TJ Caldwell's Connection Has Calumet New Tech On The Road To Success

Words can't describe Andrew Marcum's value to the Calumet New Tech football team.

Instead, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior quarterback just goes about his business and lets his actions on the field do the talking for him.

In his first year as a starter, Marcum has helped the Warriors (7-0) to their best start in program history by completing 69-of-108 (64 percent) for 1,487 yards with 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

"The driving force for us is everyone on the team is focused on one thing this year," Marcum said. "That is to do our jobs and to win."

He really established himself as a big-time playmaker in a 52-16 win at Gary West on August 26 by going 16-of-23 for 390 yards with four touchdowns.

"Andrew is a quiet lead-by-example type," said second-year Calumet coach Cody French. "He does everything we ask of him and more and never complains or gets in his own way. He is a great example for our young players to look up to in how to carry yourself when you are having success and to show up every day with the intention and focus of getting better."

Competing on the gridiron since he was nine years old, Marcum has a tight group of people who have pushed him to keep going even when things aren't going so well.

"My inspiration on the field is my mom and dad, my brothers on the field, and the brothers I lost to get this far," Marcum explained. "The guys I look up to on this team are (senior defensive back) Jordan Bradley, (senior linebackers) Demetrius Maynard, David Flores, and (senior defensive lineman) Marcos Garcia because I've been playing with them since sixth grade."

His main target has been junior wide out TJ Caldwell, who hauled in 10 passes for 307 yards with four scores against Gary West.

"TJ is fast and shifty," Marcum said. "He has a special talent and if he keeps taking advantage, he'll be something big."

For the season, the 5-foot-9, 145-pound Caldwell has recorded 34 catches for 928 yards with 16 total touchdowns.

"Andrew is great to be around with," Caldwell said. "He's funny, he's competitive, and he's an all-around great guy. During the summer, we were working out together. I was running routes and he was throwing the ball, so that's' where we encountered that chemistry as well as during summer scrimmages."

Just like Marcum, French believes his talented receiver has a huge upside.

"TJ is a vocal leader that never stops talking," French said. "He encourages his teammates and challenges them throughout practice which makes everyone work harder to get better. He is active in the community and in the school and was a state champion in the indoor long jump last winter. TJ has great leadership qualities that he continues to grow and develop as he dominates in the field during his junior season."

Active on the gridiron since he was eight years old, Caldwell credits his family for his love of the game.

"The person I look up to the most is my receiver coach, Tracy Caldwell, who is also my father," explained Caldwell. "However, my inspiration for playing was when my grandma died. She always was a big spark in my heart, and it keeps me going in the sport when I have doubted.