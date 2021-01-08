Six Colts Players Named To AP All-Pro Team

The Associated Press today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (First Team), center Ryan Kelly (Second Team), linebacker Darius Leonard (First Team), guard/center Quenton Nelson (First Team), safety George Odum (First Team) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (Second Team) were selected as NFL All-Pros.

Jan 08, 2021 at 01:53 PM
INDIANAPOLIS - The Associated Press today announced that Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (First Team), center Ryan Kelly (Second Team), linebacker Darius Leonard (First Team), guard/center Quenton Nelson (First Team), safety George Odum (First Team) and long snapper Luke Rhodes (Second Team) were selected as NFL All-Pros. Indianapolis tied the Green Bay Packers for the most All-Pro selections (six) and the most First Team All-Pro choices (four) this season.

The Colts' four First Team All-Pro selections are tied for the fourth-most in franchise history and the most since 2005 (four). The six All-Pro selections are the most since 2005 (six). It marks the 10th occasion the team has had multiple offensive linemen represented on the All-Pro Teams and the first time since 1988 (center Ray Donaldson and tackle Chris Hinton were each named Second Team).

In 2020, Buckner played in 15 games (14 starts) and compiled 58 tackles (37 solo), 10.0 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Among NFL defensive tackles, he ranked in the top-five in tackles (fourth), solo tackles (second), tackles for loss (tied-third), sacks (second) and forced fumbles (tied-third). Buckner established a single-season franchise record for most sacks by a defensive tackle. He was part of a Colts defense that ranked eighth in the NFL in yards per game (332.1 avg.), second in rushing yards per game (90.5 avg.) and tied for 10th in points per game (22.6 avg.) this season. In 2020, Indianapolis tied for fifth in the league in takeaways (25). This marks Buckner's second career All-Pro selection (Second Team in 2019). He becomes just the third Colts defensive tackle to be named First Team All-Pro, joining Art Donovan (1954-57) and Gene Lipscomb (1958-59).

Kelly started 15 games for Indianapolis this season. He was part of an offensive line that tied for the second-fewest sacks allowed (21.0) in 2020. The Colts registered four games this season without allowing a sack, which tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. The offense also ranked in the top-10 in the league in points per game (28.2, ninth), rushes of 10-plus yards (64, sixth) and first downs per game (22.8, tied-10th). Kelly is the fifth center in team history to be named All-Pro and the first since 2007 (Jeff Saturday was First Team). Earlier this season, Kelly was named to his second career Pro Bowl.

Leonard started all 14 games he appeared in this season and compiled 132 tackles (86 solo), 7.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, seven passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Despite missing two games, he finished eighth in the NFL in total tackles. Since 2000, Leonard became just the fourth player in team history to register 100 tackles in each of their first three seasons in the league. His 416 career tackles are the most by a Colts player in their first three seasons. Since 1987, Leonard is just the 10th player in NFL history to reach 400 career tackles in their first three seasons and tied for the second-fastest player to do it (41 games). Since entering the NFL in 2018, he has registered 22 games with 10-or-more tackles, which is the second-most over that time frame. Leonard is averaging the most tackles per game (9.9) in the NFL since 2018. He is a three-time All-Pro choice (Second Team in 2019 and First Team in 2018). Leonard has the most total All-Pro selections and the most First Team All-Pro selections by a linebacker in Colts history. He was also named to his second career Pro Bowl earlier this season.

Nelson started all 16 games for the third consecutive season. He currently ranks fourth in consecutive regular season games started (48) among active guards in the NFL. Nelson becomes the first player in franchise history to be selected Associated Press First Team All-Pro in his first three seasons. He also becomes the first offensive lineman and the seventh player since the 1970 NFL/AFL merger to be named Associated Press First Team All-Pro in his first three seasons, joining Devin Hester, Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Eric Dickerson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell. Nelson is the first Colts player to earn Associated Press First Team All-Pro honors in three consecutive seasons since Peyton Manning (2003-05) and the eighth in team history to accomplish the feat. He has the most total All-Pro selections and the most First Team All-Pro selections by a guard in franchise history.

Nelson also earned Pro Bowl recognition this year and became just the third Colt in team history to earn Pro Bowl honors in his first three seasons, joining Andrew Luck and Alan Ameche. He also became the first offensive lineman in the NFL to do it in his first three seasons since Zack Martin and is the first Colts player to be selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls since T.Y. Hilton (four consecutive from 2014-17).

Odum saw action in all 16 games this year and finished with a league-leading 20 special teams tackles and one forced fumble. He tied for the fifth-most special teams tackles by a Colts player in a single season since 1994. Since entering the NFL in 2018, Odum's 35 special teams stops are tied for the third-most in the NFL.

Rhodes handled long snapping duties in all 16 games for the fourth consecutive season and compiled three special teams tackles. He snapped for kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who converted 32-of-37 field goals and 43-of-45 extra points for 139 points. Blankenship set franchise rookie records for field goals made, extra points made and total points. He finished fifth in the league in field goals made and total points. Rhodes has played in 68 career games in five seasons (2016-20) with Indianapolis and has registered eight special teams tackles.

Odum and Rhodes are the first Indianapolis special teams players to earn All-Pro recognition since 2014 when kicker Adam Vinatieri and punter Pat McAfee were each named First Team All-Pro.

