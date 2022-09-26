With Clear Mind, Alec Pierce Shows Off Potential For Colts' Offense

Pierce's second reception of the day, meanwhile, was exactly what the Colts envisioned when they selected him in the draft. Backed all the way up to their own 1-yard line with 4:46 remaining in the first half, Ryan threw a jumpball down the right sideline to Pierce, deciding to let him make a play in the air.

Pierce, knowing his coaches have been on him about focusing on leaving enough room in-bounds for his quarterback to get him the ball, was able to both focus on that technique, while also simply use his elite athleticism to make a big play — a 30-yard reception.

"The go ball — that's what he's here for, to make more of those," Colts head coach Frank Reich said.

Pierce said he was able to get a good enough release off the line to know he'd have enough room to make a play.

"I think I had a decent release there — I don't think I killed him or anything — but definitely a (good) release," he recalled of that play. "And they've been on me about holding the line; kind of had some bad habits from college, so I've been trying to get out of that. I've got to save space for the quarterback so he can throw the ball and you're still in-bounds. So I've been really focused on that."

"t's awesome, for sure," Pierce continued. "I think it's something I really excel at at receiver, so it's great to be able to do things that you're good at."

But perhaps even more importantly is the fact Pierce and Woods, both rookies, not only earned the trust from their veteran quarterback to get passes thrown their way during crucial points of the game, but to actually come down with those throws.