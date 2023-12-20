Aiden Beadles of South Putnam High School named the 2023 High School Man of the Year

The sport of football inspires values of character, leadership and teamwork. Each season, the Colts High School Man of the Year program will recognize Indiana high school football players who exemplify these values on and off the field.
An internal selection panel, composed of various Colts staff members vote on the top selections, with a heavy focus on community involvement. Nominees will be evaluated based on their work in the community, academic accomplishment and football performance. The Colts will recognize the winner with a donation to the winner's non-profit or community group of choice.
After reviewing nominations and internal selection panel discussions, the Indianapolis Colts are happy to announce that Aiden Beadles of South Putnam High School is the 2023 High School Man of the Year.
Aiden, a current senior, has been a 3-year starter on the defense, surpassing over 400 tackles from his Middle Linebacker position. Academically, Aiden has received AP/Honor Roll recognitions, Football Academic All-State, Purdue University Junior Scholar Award, and is a National Honor Society member.
Aiden has worked with the following organizations as a volunteer in some capacity:
- Future Farmers of America (7 years of involvement)
- 4-H
- Putnam County Community Foundation
- Youth Philanthropy Committee
- South Putnam Student Council
- P.I.E. Coalition
- South Putnam Athletics Department
"Aiden Beadles is one of the most decorated athletes I have coached in my 19 years. Aiden was elected by his peers as the FFA Chapter President, he serves on the high school student council and has been a member of the sheep barn for 9 years with the Putnam County 4H as well as a 4H Junior Leader. On the field Aiden is a beast! He has over 400 career defensive tackles, 9 sacks, and was elected team captain this year. He has also earned numerous awards including the 2022 and 2023 Putnam County Defensive Player of the Year, All-Conference and Academic All-Conference in 2021, 2022 and 2023, and was named as one of 2023's Prime Time 25. He has been a fantastic leader doing the little things that are needed to run a football program." – Head Coach Chuck Sorrell