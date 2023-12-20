Aiden Beadles of South Putnam High School named the 2023 High School Man of the Year

The sport of football inspires values of character, leadership and teamwork. Each season, the Colts High School Man of the Year program will recognize Indiana high school football players who exemplify these values on and off the field.

An internal selection panel, composed of various Colts staff members vote on the top selections, with a heavy focus on community involvement. Nominees will be evaluated based on their work in the community, academic accomplishment and football performance. The Colts will recognize the winner with a donation to the winner's non-profit or community group of choice.

After reviewing nominations and internal selection panel discussions, the Indianapolis Colts are happy to announce that Aiden Beadles of South Putnam High School is the 2023 High School Man of the Year.

Aiden, a current senior, has been a 3-year starter on the defense, surpassing over 400 tackles from his Middle Linebacker position. Academically, Aiden has received AP/Honor Roll recognitions, Football Academic All-State, Purdue University Junior Scholar Award, and is a National Honor Society member.

Aiden has worked with the following organizations as a volunteer in some capacity:

Future Farmers of America (7 years of involvement)

4-H

Putnam County Community Foundation

Youth Philanthropy Committee

South Putnam Student Council

P.I.E. Coalition

South Putnam Athletics Department