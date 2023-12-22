Colts-Falcons preview: AFC South, playoff positioning on the line in final road game of 2023 regular season

"They've got a good scheme defensively," head coach Shane Steichen said. "Shoot, the backend, (A.J. Terrell) really good. Then (Jessie) Bates III, the safety, and then obviously Calais Campbell has been doing it a long time. Then they've got Bud Dupree over there, who is a good player as well. They've been doing a good job on defense."

At this point in the NFL calendar, no games are easier or tougher than others. They're all pressure-packed, must-win games. For the Colts, here's how a few results this weekend would impact their playoff odds, which are currently 56 percent to make the postseason and 25 percent to win the AFC South:

With a win: 71% (40% to win AFC South)

With a win and a Jaguars loss: 74% (51% to win AFC South)

With a win and a Jaguars win: 68% (24% to win AFC South)

With a loss: 47% (17% to win AFC South)

With a loss and a Jaguars win: 40% (3 percent to win AFC South)

There are a host of other games that could impact the Colts' playoff chances, too:

Bengals (8-6, 6th in AFC) at Steelers (7-7, 10th)

Bengals win: Colts' odds drop 6 percent

Bengals lose: Colts' odds increase 5 percent

Bills (8-6, 9th) at Chargers (5-9, 13th)

Bills win: Colts' odds drop 2 percent

Bills lose: Colts' odds increase 5 percent

Browns (9-5, 5th) at Texans (8-6, 8th)

Texans win: Colts' odds drop 3 percent

Texans lose: Colts odds' increase 1 percent

Patriots (3-11, 16th) at Broncos (7-7, 11th)

Broncos win: Colts' odds stay the same

Broncos lose: Colts' odds increase 2 percent

The Colts, though, won't need to be scoreboard watching as long as they win on Sunday. And this is a team that's been winning a lot lately – the Colts are 5-1 since Week 8.

As Taylor said: The Colts are close, but not there yet. And as they look to get there – to the playoffs, either as a wild card or division champions – they'll do so with good vibes across the entire team.