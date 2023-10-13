Colts-Jaguars preview: Minshew Mania returns to Jacksonville in early-season battle for control of AFC South

Who better to end the Colts' seven-game away losing streak to the Jacksonville Jaguars than one of the guys responsible for it?

Gardner Minshew isn't looking at the Colts' Week 6 matchup with the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium as a revenge game two years after Jacksonville traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles. The motivation on Sunday for Minshew and the Colts isn't to beat the Jaguars because they shipped him away, or because the Colts haven't won in northeast Florida since 2014.

The motivation is simple: Beat the Jaguars and gain control of the AFC South a third of the way through the season.

"The guys knows the stakes of the game," defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said.

Minshew is responsible for two of the Colts' seven consecutive losses in Jacksonville: First was a 38-20 win to end the 2019 season and second was a 27-20 win to open the 2020 season. Minshew completed 46 of 59 passes for 468 yards with six touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 126.6 in those two starts; he went 19/20 in that 2020 season opener, which was the Jaguars' only win of the season.

Ask around the locker room on 56th Street about Minshew and you'll hear his teammates say how happy they are to have him in Indianapolis – and not because of what he did to the Colts in the past. Minshew has endeared himself to his teammates through proving to be an ultra-competitive, highly-prepared, fiery-yet-chill guy who's helped deliver wins over the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans.

"We've got all the confidence in him," linebacker Shaquille Leonard said. "We're going to stand behind him and let him know he's not out there alone."

The Colts lost, 31-21, to the Jaguars in Week 1, but plenty has changed since that season opener. Minshew is stepping in for rookie Anthony Richardson, who sustained an AC joint injury to his right (throwing) shoulder against the Titans and was placed on injured reserve this week, meaning he'll miss a minimum of four games.

The entire Colts' backfield will be different, too: Deon Jackson, Evan Hull and Jake Funk combined for 25 yards on 15 carries in Week 1; none are on the 53-man roster for Week 6 (Hull is on injured reserve, while Jackson and Funk were both waived). In their place are Zack Moss (the NFL's third-leading rusher), Jonathan Taylor (the NFL's leading rusher in 2021) and Trey Sermon (who was signed to the 53-man roster in September).

The Colts this week ramped up Taylor's workload in practice after he played 10 of 66 snaps in his 2023 debut last weekend; Moss, meanwhile, rumbled for 165 yards on 23 carries with two touchdowns against the Titans.