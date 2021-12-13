NFL Playoffs Scenarios: Colts Enter Week 15 As AFC No. 6 Seed

The Colts (7-6) returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Monday squarely in the AFC playoff picture as the conference's No. 6 seed. Here's where the AFC playoff race stands entering Week 15 (record, Week 14 result):

New England Patriots (9-4, idle) Tennessee Titans (9-4, 20-0 win vs. Jaguars) Kansas City Chiefs (9-4, 48-9 win vs. Raiders) Baltimore Ravens (8-5, 24-22 loss @ Browns) Los Angeles Chargers (8-5, 37-21 win vs. Giants) Indianapolis Colts (7-6, idle) Buffalo Bills (7-6, 33-27 loss @ Buccaneers) Cleveland Browns (7-6, 24-22 win vs. Ravens) Cincinnati Bengals (7-6, 26-23 loss vs. 49ers) Denver Broncos (7-6, 38-10 win vs. Lions) Pittsburgh Steelers (6-6-1, 36-28 loss @ Vikings) Las Vegas Raiders (6-7, 48-9 loss @ Chiefs) Miami Dolphins (6-7, idle)

The Colts hold head-to-head tiebreakers over the Bills and Dolphins, and at 6-3 in the AFC hold conference record tiebreakers over the Browns (4-5), Bengals (5-3), Broncos (3-5), Steelers (4-4) and Raiders (4-4). If teams have the same record and do not play a head-to-head matchup, the tiebreaker moves to conference record.

The Colts play the Raiders in Week 17.

Here's what the Week 15 schedule looks like:

Chiefs @ Chargers (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)

Raiders @ Browns (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.)

Patriots @ Colts (Saturday, 8:20 p.m.)

Panthers @ Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Jets @ Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Titans @ Steelers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)

Bengals @ Broncos (Sunday, 4;05 p.m.)

Packers @ Ravens (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)

If the Colts beat the Patriots and the Chargers lose to the Chiefs, the Colts would enter Week 16 as the AFC No. 5 seed, as those results would equal the two teams' records at 8-6 while bumping the Colts' conference record to 7-3 and dropping the Chargers' to 5-4.