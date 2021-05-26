Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement

The 48-year-old Vinatieri made 336 of his 394 field goal attempts over his 14 seasons with the Colts. He connected on 14 of 15 field goals in the Colts' playoff run to winning Super Bowl XLI and holds the NFL record for most regular season field goals made (599) and points scored in the postseason (238). He also holds the NFL record for most consecutive made field goals with 44.