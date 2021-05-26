Adam Vinatieri Announces Retirement

The longtime Colts kicker and leading scorer in NFL history revealed on the "Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday he's officially retiring. 

May 26, 2021 at 05:54 PM
JJ Stankevitz

Colts.com Writer

Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time leading scorer and the Colts' trusty kicker from 2006-2019, announced his retirement Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show."

The 48-year-old Vinatieri made 336 of his 394 field goal attempts over his 14 seasons with the Colts. He connected on 14 of 15 field goals in the Colts' playoff run to winning Super Bowl XLI and holds the NFL record for most regular season field goals made (599) and points scored in the postseason (238). He also holds the NFL record for most consecutive made field goals with 44.

Vinatieri began his NFL career in 1996 as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots in his time there and made a game-winning kicks to twice deliver New England a Lombardi Trophy.

The Yankton, S.D. native was a three-time first-team All-Pro (2002, 2004, 2014). In 2018, he set another NFL record when he made a 53-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans, becoming the oldest player in league history to make a 50+ yard kick.

