Colts-Bears preview: Roster battles coming into focus in second preseason game

After two joint practices with the Chicago Bears closed out training camp, the Colts still have plenty of questions to be answered ahead of Aug. 29's roster cut-down to 53 players. Over the next six days, the Colts will face the Chicago Bears, then travel to Philadelphia for a joint practice and preseason game – time that will be critical in solidifying the team's initial roster.

A few things, position-by-position, to keep an eye on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium:

Quarterbacks: Beginning this season, teams are allowed to carry an emergency quarterback on gameday who does not count against the limit of 46 active players. That quarterback, though, must be on the 53-man roster – so the next few games will be important for Sam Ehlinger, who completed eight of nine passes for 72 yards last weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

Running backs: Deon Jackson and Evan Hull took reps with the first-team offense last weekend, and there's been strong competition with Jake Funk, Kenyan Drake and Jason Huntley for touches and/or roster spots.

Wide receivers: With Ashton Dulin out for the season, there should be a heated battle over the next few weeks among the group of Mike Strachan, Malik Turner, Juwann Winfree, Amari Rodgers, Vyncint Smith, Breshad Perriman, Cody Case and Tyler Adams to be the Colts' fifth and/or sixth wide receiver. Dulin, who re-upped with the Colts this spring, has proved himself to be an ace special teams player in addition to being a valuable speed threat on offense.

Tight ends: Tom Manning's unit has been in flux for a large chunk of training camp with Mo Alie-Cox, Jelani Woods, Drew Ogletree and Will Mallory missing time at points. Both roster spots and depth chart pecking orders don't feel settled here yet.