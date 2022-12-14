23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Largest single-day blood drive in Indiana, Versiti and Colts to welcome more than 1,000 donors

Dec 14, 2022 at 09:57 AM
colts-logo-pr
Colts Communications
2022_BleedBlue_BloodDrive_Digital_2_1920x1080_Organic_3 (2)

Calling all Colts fans, Versiti is thrilled to once again partner with the Indianapolis Colts to host the 23rd annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive on Saturday, December 17. Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the largest single-day blood drive in the state aims to welcome more than 1,000 donors, potentially saving up to 3,000 Hoosiers in need of lifesaving blood.

As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Colts football featuring fan favorite mascot, "Blue," and will be entered to win two separate pairs of tickets to the upcoming Fan Appreciation Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 7 or 8, 2023, against the Houston Texans.

The Colts Pro Shop will also be open during the event and offering 40% off finished jerseys, New Era and Nike Sideline apparel, and Marvel apparel. This is in-store only and while supplies last.

WHEN: Saturday, December 17; 8 a.m. –3 p.m.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

FREE parking on-site in the stadium's South lot.

"We are grateful to partner again with the Indianapolis Colts to host Bleed Blue again this holiday season," said Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti. "Colts fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans around, and this event is a great way to show your team pride while also giving a lifesaving gift for Hoosiers in need."

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/bleedblue.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?

CHILDCARE: Childcare services will not be offered this year.

ON-FIELD ACTIVITIES: Games and other activities will be offered throughout the day. Donors will have access to the field and photo opportunities. A waiver must be completed for field access.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: Donors can view the iconic View Lombardi Trophy, show off their Colts and Versiti pride in the 365-photo booth, and take home a mini-Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

About Versiti Blood Center of Indiana

More than 65,000 Indiana residents each year give over 130,000 blood products through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that operates blood donation centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, Lafayette and Terre Haute. The center also operates thousands of mobile and community blood drives each year throughout the state. Versiti provides a continuous, safe supply of blood and clinical services to more than 100 Indiana hospitals and their patients.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The NFL's Indianapolis Colts strive to entertain, inspire and unite fans and people throughout our city, our state and beyond by winning the right way. Off the field, the Colts are committed to improving the lives of our fellow Hoosiers by building a healthy, inclusive and compassionate community through meaningful outreach, projects and partnerships. The Colts also support current and former players by engaging with them in charitable efforts, helping them leave a legacy of service to the community.

Related Content

news

Colts, Kicking The Stigma Encourage Fans To Focus On Mental Health During Bye Week

The Colts' digital and social media channels will not publish content between Tuesday afternoon and Monday morning, and we encourage fans to take a break from social media and devices during the bye week, too.

news

Colts, Irsays to Highlight Nonprofits, Causes With 'My Cause My Cleats'

More than 60 Indianapolis Colts players – as well as the Irsay family, General Manager Chris Ballard and Interim Head Coach Jeff Saturday – will wear customized cleats and shoes that highlight charitable organizations in Indiana and across the country during this season's My Cause My Cleats game this coming Sunday at Dallas.

news

Colts to Host 2022 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium games to feature Lafayette Harrison vs. West Lafayette, Bishop Chatard vs. Brebeuf Jesuit

news

Save The Date! Colts, Irsays To Host Sept. 23 'Beyond The Sidelines' Fundraiser

More details on Beyond the Sidelines – including the evening lineup, entertainment, auction items and other opportunities – will be announced in the upcoming weeks and months.

news

Colts Extend USA Football Coach Certification In Support Of Youth Players Statewide

Indiana children to benefit from youth football's nationally accredited coach certification

news

Auction Of Kurt Cobain's Iconic Fender Guitar To Benefit Colts, Irsay Family's Kicking The Stigma Mental Health Initiative

The Cobain family hoped to find a charity supporting mental health to benefit from the auction, and were drawn to Kicking The Stigma's mission and accomplishments in the mental health space.

news

Colts 'Crucial Catch' To Raise Awareness, Funding For Battle Against Cancer

Throughout October, the Indianapolis Colts again will join the NFL in raising awareness for and supporting survivors and fighters of all types of cancer as part of a Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer.

news

Kicking The Stigma: September 19 Colts-Rams Game To Spotlight Mental Health Awareness

The Irsay family initiative works to raise awareness about mental health disorders and remove the stigma too often associated with these illnesses.

news

kNot Today Launches Parent Guide Aimed At Awareness, Prevention and Healing For Sexually Abused, Exploited and Trafficked Children

kNot Today, founded by Frank and Linda Reich, also announced Sunday it'd joined The Alliance Against Human Trafficking & Exploitation.

news

Colts To Host 2021 Horseshoe Classic

Lucas Oil Stadium event to feature Lebanon vs. Mooresville, Ben Davis vs. Brownsburg

news

Colts Announce 'Kicking The Stigma' Action Fund, Grant Program

The Jim Irsay family and the Indianapolis Colts today announced details on the Kicking The Stigma Action Fund, which they created to support nonprofits and organizations focusing on the education, support and advocacy of mental health and mental illnesses.

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

2023 Season Tickets On Sale Now!

Secure the best seats, benefits & more for next season! Be there live for exciting matchups against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and more opponents to be announced soon. Learn more today!

Request Info 3D Seat View
Advertising