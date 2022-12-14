23rd Annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive Returns to Lucas Oil Stadium Dec. 17

Calling all Colts fans, Versiti is thrilled to once again partner with the Indianapolis Colts to host the 23rd annual Bleed Blue Blood Drive on Saturday, December 17. Taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium, the largest single-day blood drive in the state aims to welcome more than 1,000 donors, potentially saving up to 3,000 Hoosiers in need of lifesaving blood.

As a token of gratitude, all attempting donors will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Colts football featuring fan favorite mascot, "Blue," and will be entered to win two separate pairs of tickets to the upcoming Fan Appreciation Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 7 or 8, 2023, against the Houston Texans.

The Colts Pro Shop will also be open during the event and offering 40% off finished jerseys, New Era and Nike Sideline apparel, and Marvel apparel. This is in-store only and while supplies last.

WHEN: Saturday, December 17; 8 a.m. –3 p.m.

WHERE: Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S. Capitol Ave.

FREE parking on-site in the stadium's South lot.

"We are grateful to partner again with the Indianapolis Colts to host Bleed Blue again this holiday season," said Penny Schroeder, area vice president at Versiti. "Colts fans are some of the most loyal and dedicated fans around, and this event is a great way to show your team pride while also giving a lifesaving gift for Hoosiers in need."

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-317-916-5150 or visit versiti.org/bleedblue.

Donating blood takes about an hour. Anyone age 17 or older in good health who meets eligibility requirements is encouraged to give. Parental consent is required for donors age 16 to donate blood. Donors should bring a photo ID that includes their birth date.

WHAT WILL BE DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?

CHILDCARE: Childcare services will not be offered this year.

ON-FIELD ACTIVITIES: Games and other activities will be offered throughout the day. Donors will have access to the field and photo opportunities. A waiver must be completed for field access.

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS: Donors can view the iconic View Lombardi Trophy, show off their Colts and Versiti pride in the 365-photo booth, and take home a mini-Bundt cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

About Versiti Blood Center of Indiana

More than 65,000 Indiana residents each year give over 130,000 blood products through Versiti Blood Center of Indiana, formerly Indiana Blood Center, a non-profit organization founded in 1952 that operates blood donation centers in Indianapolis, Fishers, Carmel, Greenwood, Lafayette and Terre Haute. The center also operates thousands of mobile and community blood drives each year throughout the state. Versiti provides a continuous, safe supply of blood and clinical services to more than 100 Indiana hospitals and their patients.

About the Indianapolis Colts