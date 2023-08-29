2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two Edition

In April 2022, the IHSAA Executive Committee determined that the eight schools who earned at least one point during the 2021-22 school year to continue playing in a higher classification due to the Tournament Success Factor, would be reevaluated after the 2022-23 school year. Schools who failed to earn a point during the 2021-22 school year while playing in a higher class were returned to the next lower class for the next two years. This was to prevent schools from playing three consecutive years in a higher classification when their tournament results do not merit that placement.