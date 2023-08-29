2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two Edition

MILESTONES
Penn's Cory Yeoman earned his 200th career win with the Kingsmen's 28-7 decision over Mishawaka. Penn is now the only program in Indiana to have two coaches with 200 or more career victories. Fellow Indiana Football Hall of Famer Chris Geesman compiled 339 wins over his 30-year run with the Kingsmen.
NEWS AND NUGGETS
In April 2022, the IHSAA Executive Committee determined that the eight schools who earned at least one point during the 2021-22 school year to continue playing in a higher classification due to the Tournament Success Factor, would be reevaluated after the 2022-23 school year. Schools who failed to earn a point during the 2021-22 school year while playing in a higher class were returned to the next lower class for the next two years. This was to prevent schools from playing three consecutive years in a higher classification when their tournament results do not merit that placement.
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger's football team was the only school that did not earn a point in 2022-23 and thus drops from Class 5A to their enrollment class of Class 4A which leaves only three teams in Class 5A Sectional 12 for the 2023 state tournament. Bishop Dwenger has been assigned to Sectional 19 which as a result created a domino effect, causing Columbia City, Muncie Central, Connersville and Bedford North Lawrence to change sectionals.
HERE ARE THE NEW CLASS 4A SECTIONAL ASSIGNMENTS.
17. Culver Academy, East Chicago Central, Gary West, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, New Prairie
18. Logansport, Northridge, NorthWood, Plymouth, South Bend Riley, South Bend St. Joseph, South Bend Washington, Wawasee
19. Angola, DeKalb, East Noble, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Fort Wayne South, Fort Wayne Wayne, Leo, New Haven
20. Columbia City, Frankfort, Huntington North, Jay County, Kokomo, Marion, Mississinewa, Western
21. Brebeuf Jesuit, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, Indianapolis Washington, Indianapolis Shortridge, Lebanon, Mooresville, Northview, Roncalli,
22. Beech Grove, Greenfield-Central, Mount Vernon (Fortville), Muncie Central, Pendleton Heights, New Castle, New Palestine, Richmond
23. Connersville, East Central, Edgewood, Greenwood, Jennings County, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Silver Creek,
24. Bedford North Lawrence, Boonville, Evansville Bosse, Evansville Central, Evansville Reitz, Evansville Harrison, Evansville Memorial, Jasper.
Castle snapped defending Class 2A state champion Evansville Mater Deo's seven-game with a 40-7 victory over the Wildcats.
Cambridge City had its 21-game losing streak end with a 42-36 overtime win over Union County.
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 32 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have eight straight victories.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 30 consecutive games.
Elwood and Southport have lost 24 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 20 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 19-game losing streak.
Crawford County has suffered 17 straight setbacks.
Caston, Clinton Central, and Princeton have dropped 16 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has lost 15 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 14 in a row.
Brown County and Richmond are on a 13-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 12 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop and Rushville have lost 10 games in a row.
North Central (Farmersburg) and Wawasee have lost eight consecutive games.
Blackford, Central Noble, Edinburgh, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Indianapolis Tech, and Mitchell have dropped seven games in a row.
Anderson and Jeffersonville are on a six-game losing streak.
Beech Grove, Goshen, Greencastle, Indianapolis Washington, New Albany, Salem. Terre Haute North, Union City, Wes-Del, and Wheeler have dropped five straight contests.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 23, Linton-Stockton 22, Adams Central 18, Hanover Central 18, Oak Hill 15, LaVille 12, NorthWood 12, Crown Point 11, Evansville Reitz 11, Hamilton Southeastern 11, Columbia City 9, Fort Wayne Snider 9, Northeastern 9, Bloomington South 8, Mississinewa 7, Penn 7, West Central 7, Western Boone 7, Hamilton Heights 6, North Harrison 6, Centerville 5, Heritage 5, Indianapolis Scecina 5, Knox 5, New Haven 5, North Posey 5, South Adams 5, Warsaw 5, Westfield 5.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 27, Elwood 21 Southport 21, Richmond 19, Attica 18, Fort Wayne South 18, Crawford County 15, Clinton Central 14, Caston 14, Princeton 14, Evansville Central 13, Bellmont 12, North Central (Indianapolis) 12, Brown County 11, North Newton 10, Fort Wayne Northrop 8, Rushville 9, Terre Haute North 9, North Central (Farmersburg) 7, Wawasee 7, Blackford 6, Central Noble 6, Edinburgh 6, Huntington North 6, Indianapolis Tech 6, Mitchell 6, Anderson 5, Corydon Central 5, Jeffersonville 5.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 448, Russ Radtke (Knox) 390, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 358, John Hart (Brownsburg) 328, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 310, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 293, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 285, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 242, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 241, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 230, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 227, Tim Able (Triton Central) 217, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 212, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 205, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 205, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 200
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 197, Herb King (Fountain Central) 194, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 192, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 146. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roy Richards (Portage) 141
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 96. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 96, Curt Funk (Fishers) 95, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 93, Mark Raetz (Northview) 93, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 90, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90