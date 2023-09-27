2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Greencastle's Cole Stephens was 23-of-26 for 572 yards with 10 touchdowns in the Tiger Cubs' 84-0 win over Brown County.
Fort Wayne South halted its 22-game losing streak with 35-6 win over Fort Wayne Concordia.
The pairings for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament will be unveiled on October 8 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. After the pairings are released, they will be available for viewing on www.ihsaa.org
NOMINATIONS OPEN FOR 2023 COLTS 'HIGH SCHOOL MAN OF THE YEAR' AWARD
The Indianapolis Colts announced the return of the Colts High School Man of the Year award, presented by Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, which recognizes an outstanding Indiana high school football player who exemplifies character, leadership and teamwork on and off the field.
Beginning August 28 through October 23, school or team administrators across Indiana may nominate one deserving junior or senior from their current football team. Each school will receive a link through which they may nominate their student-athletes.
Then, an internal selection panel will evaluate all nominees based on his community service, academic accomplishments and football performance. The top five finalists will be announced in late November and recognized on Colts social media platforms.
The final High School Man of the Year will be announced in December. The Colts will recognize the winner with a $2,500 donation to the non-profit or community group of his choice.
For more info on nominating a player, visit Colts.com/HSMOY.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 36 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 12 straight victories.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 6-0
Adams Central (2022), Bloomington North (first time), Bluffton (1982), Brownsburg (2022), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Centerville (2021), Crown Point (2022), East Central (2019), Evansville Memorial (2019), Evansville Reitz (2022), Hamilton Heights (2011), Hanover Central (2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2018), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Knox (2019), Mississinewa (2016), New Haven (2017), North White (2015), Park Tudor (2000), Peru (1983), Providence (1983), South Bend Riley (1965), Tippecanoe Valley (2022), West Central (2012), West Noble (2019).
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 27, Adams Central 22, Hanover Central 21, Crown Point 15, Evansville Reitz 15, Mississinewa 11, West Central 11, Hamilton Heights 10, Centerville 9, Knox 9, New Haven 9, Evansville Memorial 8, Bloomington North 7, Bluffton 7, Park Tudor 7, Peru 7, West Noble 7.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 34 consecutive games.
Southport has lost 28 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 24 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 21 straight setbacks.
Caston has dropped 20 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has lost 19 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 18 in a row.
North Newton has lost 16 straight games.
Fort Wayne Northrop has lost 14 games in a row.
Blackford, Edinburgh and Indianapolis Tech have dropped 11 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on a 10-game losing streak.
Goshen and Terre Haute North have dropped nine straight contests.
Angola, Prairie Heights, and Union County have lost eight consecutive games.
Avon, Clarksville, Corydon Central, Crawfordsville, Culver Community, Evansville Harrison, Fort Wayne Concordia, Greensburg, Portage, Tecumseh, and Wabash have dropped seven games in a row.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE 0-6
Angola (1995), Attica (2022), Avon (2022), Bellmont (2022), Blackford (2016), Caston (2022), Clarksville (2018), Corydon Central (2021), Crawford County (2022), Crawfordville (2021), Culver Community (2005), Edinburgh (2019), Evansville Central (2022), Evansville Harrison (2020), Fort Wayne Concordia (2010), Fort Wayne Northrop (2009), Goshen (2014), Greensburg (2014), Indianapolis Tech (2003), Jeffersonville (1971), North Central (Indianapolis) (2022), North Newton (2022), Portage (2015), Prairie Heights (2020), South Bend Clay (2022), Southport (2022), Tecumseh (1978), Terre Haute North (first time), Union County (2012), Wabash (2017),.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 31, Southport 25, Attica 22, Crawford County 19, Caston 18, Evansville Central 17, Bellmont 16, North Central (Indianapolis) 16, North Newton 14, Fort Wayne Northrop 13, Terre Haute North 13, Blackford 10, Edinburgh 10, Indianapolis Tech 10, Corydon Central 9, Jeffersonville 9, Fort Wayne Concordia 8, Goshen 8, Terre Haute North 8, Angola 7, Avon 7, Culver Community 7, Prairie Heights 7, Union County 7.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 452, Russ Radtke (Knox) 394, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 360, John Hart (Brownsburg) 332, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 312, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 296, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 289, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 248, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 245, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 243, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 234, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 229, Tim Able (Triton Central) 220, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 213, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 209, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 206, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 203.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 198, Herb King (Fountain Central) 197, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 194, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 147. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roy Richards (Portage) 141
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 99. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 98, Curt Funk (Fishers) 97, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 97, Mark Raetz (Northview) 96, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 94, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90