2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS

Logan Shoffner became Noblesville's all-time leading rusher with 13 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 70-yard pass for another score in the Millers' 48-30 win over Mount Vernon (Fortville).

Brock Riddle of Greenwood completed 20-of-26 for 434 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and ran nine times for 87 yards and another score in the Woodmen's 51-49 win over Seymour.

Harrison (West Lafayette) snapped West Lafayette's 26-game regular season winning streak with a 42-6 triumph over the Red Devils.

Southern Wells' 29-26 win over Elwood ended the Raiders' 22-game losing streak.

Plymouth's 21-game losing skid came to an end with a 27-8 triumph over Calumet.

Hammond Bishop Noll snapped its 16-game losing streak with 30-18 decision over South Bend Clay.

Whitko saw its 15-game losing streak end with a 20-0 win over Prairie Heights.