2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week One Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Logan Shoffner became Noblesville's all-time leading rusher with 13 carries for 232 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 70-yard pass for another score in the Millers' 48-30 win over Mount Vernon (Fortville).
Brock Riddle of Greenwood completed 20-of-26 for 434 yards with a school-record six touchdowns and ran nine times for 87 yards and another score in the Woodmen's 51-49 win over Seymour.
Harrison (West Lafayette) snapped West Lafayette's 26-game regular season winning streak with a 42-6 triumph over the Red Devils.
Southern Wells' 29-26 win over Elwood ended the Raiders' 22-game losing streak.
Plymouth's 21-game losing skid came to an end with a 27-8 triumph over Calumet.
Hammond Bishop Noll snapped its 16-game losing streak with 30-18 decision over South Bend Clay.
Whitko saw its 15-game losing streak end with a 20-0 win over Prairie Heights.
Marion ended an 11-game losing skid with a 22-17 win over Fort Wayne South.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 31 straight wins.
East Central, Evansville Mater Dei, and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have seven straight victories.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 29 consecutive games.
Elwood and Southport have lost 23 games in a row.
Cambridge City Lincoln has suffered 21 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 19 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has an 18-game losing streak.
Clinton Central and Crawford County have lost 16 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 15 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped 14 consecutive contests.
Bellmont and North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 13 in a row,
Brown County and Richmond are on a 12-game losing streak.
North Newton has lost 11 straight games.
Eastern (Pekin), Evansville Bosse, Fort Wayne Northrop, Rushville, Terre Haute North, and Wes-Del have lost nine games in a row.
South Bend Adams has dropped eight straight contests.
Cloverdale, Munster, North Central (Farmersburg), Parke Heritage, and Wawasee have lost seven consecutive games.
Blackford, Central Noble, Edinburgh, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter, Kankakee Valley, Mishawaka Marian, and Mitchell have dropped six games in a row.
Anderson and Jeffersonville are on a five-game losing streak.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 22, Linton-Stockton 21, Adams Central 17, Hanover Central 17, North Decatur 14, Oak Hill 14, Owen Valley 12, LaVille 11, NorthWood 11, Crown Point 10, Evansville Reitz 10, Hamilton Southeastern 10, Harrison (West Lafayette) 9, Columbia City 8, Fort Wayne Snider 8, Northeastern 8, Bloomington South 7, Eastside 7, Indianapolis Cathedral 7, Mississinewa 6, Penn 6, West Central 6, Western Boone 6, Charlestown 5, Franklin 5, Hamilton Heights 5, North Harrison 5, Rochester 5, Tri 5. Centerville 4, Heritage 4, Hobart 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Knox 4, New Haven 4, North Posey 4, Riverton Parke 4, Scottsburg 4, South Adams 4, Tri-West 4. Warsaw 4, Westfield 4, Whiteland 4.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 26, Elwood 20, Southport 20, Cambridge City Lincoln 19, Richmond 18, Attica 17, Fort Wayne South 16, Clinton Central 14, Crawford County 14, Caston 13, Princeton 13, Evansville Central 12, Bellmont 11, North Central (Indianapolis) 11, Brown County 10, North Newton 9, Eastern (Pekin) 8, Evansville Bosse 8, Fort Wayne Northrop 8, Rushville 8, Terre Haute North 8, Wes=Del 8, Cloverdale 7, South Bend Adams 7, Munster 6, North Central (Farmersburg) 6, Parke Heritage 6, Wawasee 6, Blackford 5, Central Noble 5, Edinburgh 5, Huntington North 5, Indianapolis Tech 5, Mishawaka Marian 5, Mitchell 5, Taylor 5, Anderson 4, Corydon Central 4, Jeffersonville 4.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 447, Russ Radtke (Knox) 389, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 357, John Hart (Brownsburg) 327, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 309, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 292, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 284, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 260, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 246, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 241, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 240, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 229, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 226, Tim Able (Triton Central) 216, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 211, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 204, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 204.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Cory Yeoman (Penn) 199, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Herb King (Fountain Central) 193, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 192, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 187
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 146. Andy Thomas (Angola) 145, Roydon Richards (Portage) 141
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Josh Edwards (Eastern Greentown) 95. Justin Pelley (Western Boone) 95, Curt Funk (Fishers) 94, Greg Barrett (South Vermillion) 93, Mark Raetz (Northview) 92, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 90, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 90.