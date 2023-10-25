2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Brownstown Central's Reed May picked up his 300th career win with the Braves' 56-27 victory in Class 2A Sectional 39. He becomes just the 12th coach in Indiana high school football to achieve this honor.
Russ Radtke of Knox earned his 400th career victory on October 13 with the Redskins' 50-0 win over Caston.
John Glenn's 64-0 win over South Bend Clay in Class 3A Sectional 26 marked the Colonials' final game after 71 seasons. The school is scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.
Fairfield's 17-6 win over Jimtown in Class 3A Sectional 26 resulted in the Jimmies' (4-6) first losing campaign since going 2-8 in 1979.
NorthWood notched his 100th playoff victory with its 52-10 decision over South Bend Saint Joseph.
Scottsburg earned its first post-season win with a 13-0 blanking of North Harrison in Class 3A Sectional 32 The Warriors were previously 0-6 since the program was reinstated in 2015.
Switzerland County also picked up its first playoff victory with a 28-21 decision over Brown County in Class 2A Sectional 39. The Pacers had dropped seven in a row since they began playing football in 2015.
For the first time since the current playoff format was introduced in 1985, the trio of Andrean, Hobart, and Lowell all failed to win their opening-round contest. Between the three programs, they have claimed 59 sectional crowns, 36 regional titles, 22 semistates, and eight state championships.
Austin Epple is now officially LaPorte's top man after having the interim tag removed from his title by the school corporation.
Former Culver Community and Harrison (West Lafayette) coach Neil Wagner recently passed away. The Lafayette native also served as the principal at Lafayette Central Catholic High School.
The pairings for the 51st annual Indiana High School Athletic Association state football tournament are now available for viewing on www.ihsaa.org
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Center Grove has run off 15 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a 12-game playoff winning streak.
East Central, Evansville Mater Dei, and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have run off seven straight postseason wins.
Valparaiso has claimed five consecutive playoff victories.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN
Adams Central (10-0-2022), Bloomington North (9-0-first time), Brownsburg (9-0-2018), Carroll (Flora) (10-0-2016), Crown Point (9-0-2022), East Central (10-0-2019), Evansville Reitz (10-0-2022), Hamilton Heights (10-0-2010), Hanover Central (10-0-2022), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (10-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (8-0- 2022), Knox (10-0-first time), Mississinewa (10-0-2016), Park Tudor (10-0-1985), Providence (10-0-1973), West Noble (10-0-2019).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 38 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 16 straight victories.
Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Evansville Reitz, Hamilton Heights, Hanover Central, Knox, Mississinewa, Park Tudor, Providence, and West Noble have claimed 10 victories in a row.
Bloomington North, Brownsburg, Crown Point, and Paoli have a nine-game winning streak.
Center Grove, Floyd Central, Greencastle, New Palestine, and Tri-West have won eight straight games.
Harrison (West Lafayette), Linton-Stockton, Springs Valley, and Triton Central have won seven consecutive contests.
Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, Penn, South Putnam, and Wheeler have won six games in a row.
Batesville, Bloomington South, Boone Grove, Decatur Central, East Noble, Eastern (Greentown), Heritage, Indian Creek, Indianapolis Ben Davis, McCutcheon, NorthWood, and Winchester are on a five-game winning streak.
Brownstown Central, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Greenfield-Central, Guerin Catholic, Heritage Hills, LaVille, Lawrenceburg, Martinsville, Mount Vernon (Fortville), North Decatur, Riverton Parke, and Tri have captured four straight victories.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Indianapolis Lutheran 29, Adams Central 25, Hanover Central 24, Crown Point 18, Evansville Reitz 18, Mississinewa 14, Hamilton Heights 13, Centerville 12, Knox 12, Bloomington North 10, Park Tudor 10, Peru 10, West Noble 10, Bloomington North 9, Brownsburg 9, Carroll (Flora), 9, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 9, North White 9, Providence 9, Tippecanoe Valley 9, Center Grove 8, Floyd Central 8, Indianapolis Crispus Attucks 8, Paoli 8, Greencastle 7, Harrison (West Lafayette) 7, New Palestine 7, South Vermillion 7, Tri-West 7, Linton-Stockton 6, Penn 6, Springs Valley 6, Triton Central 6, Wheeler 6, Bloomington South 5, Decatur Central 5, Gibson Southern 5, Indianapolis Ben Davis 5, Lafayette Central Catholic 5, Leo 5, McCutcheon 5, South Putnam 5, Batesville 4, Boone Grove 4, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 4, Charlestown 4, Danville 4, Eastern (Greentown) 4, East Noble 4, Heritage 4, Indian Creek 4, Muncie Central 4, North Posey 4, NorthWood 4, Pendleton Heights 4, Tri-County 4, Winchester 4, Alexandria 3, Brownstown Central 3, Castle 3, Fort Wayne Snider 3, Gary West 3, Greenfield-Central 3, Greenwood Christian 3, Guerin Catholic 3, Heritage Hills 3, Lapel 3, LaVille 3, Lawrenceburg 3, Martinsville 3, Mishawaka Marian 3, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 3, North Decatur 3, Rensselaer Central 3, River Forest 3, Riverton Parke 3, Rochester 3, South Adams 3, South Bend Clay 3, Tell City 3, Tri 3, Valparaiso 3, Warsaw 3, Wes-Del 3, Westfield 3.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE WINLESS
Attica (0-10-2022), Bellmont (0-10-2022), Blackford (0-10-2015), Corydon Central (0-10-2000), Crawford County (0-10-2022), Evansville Central (0-10-2022), Fort Wayne Concordia (0-10-2010), Greensburg (0-10-1963), Indianapolis Tech (0-9-2003), Jeffersonville (0-9-first time), North Central (Indianapolis) (0-9-2022), North Newton (0-10-1998), Portage (0-9-2015), Prairie Heights (0-10-2016), Terre Haute North (0-9-first time), Union County (0-10-2006).
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Attica has dropped 28 straight contests.
Crawford County has suffered 25 straight setbacks.
Bellmont and Evansville Central have lost 23 consecutive contests.
North Central (Indianapolis) have lost 21 in a row.
North Newton has lost 20 straight games.
Blackford has suffered 15 consecutive losses.
Indianapolis Tech has dropped 14 games in a row.
Jeffersonville is on a 13-game losing streak.
Prairie Heights, Terre Haute North, and Union County have dropped 12 straight contests.
Corydon Central, Fort Wayne Concordia, and Greensburg have lost 11 games in a row.
Portage has suffered 10 straight losses.
Frankfort, Irvington Prep Academy, New Castle, Shenandoah, Southern Wells, and Whitko have lost nine straight contests.
Taylor has dropped eight games in a row.
Cloverdale, Connersville, Phalen Academy, South Bend Adams, and Taylor have seven losses in a row.
Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, East Chicago Central, Madison, Plymouth, and Shelbyville are on a six-game losing skid.
Bowman Academy, Huntington North, Lake Station, Princeton, Richmond, and Zionsville have dropped five straight contests.
Andrean, Clinton Central, Delta, Elwood, Griffith, Hammond Bishop Noll, Jay County, Knightstown, Mitchell, Noblesville, Northwestern, and Perry Meridian have lost four straight games.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Attica 25, Crawford County 22, Evansville Central 20, Bellmont 19, North Central (Indianapolis) 19, North Newton 17, Blackford 13, Indianapolis Tech 13, Corydon Central 12, Jeffersonville 12, Fort Wayne Concordia 11, Terre Haute North 11. Culver 10, Prairie Heights 10, Union County 10, Greensburg 9, Irvington Prep Academy 9, Portage 9, Frankfort 8, New Castle 8, Shenandoah 8, Southern Wells 8, Whitko 8, Pike Central 7, Phalen Academy 7, South Bend Adams 7, Taylor 7, Tipton 7, Cloverdale 6, Connersville 6, Wawasee 6, Whiting 6, Brown County 5, Cambridge City Lincoln 5, East Chicago Central 5, Madison 5, Marion 5, Parke Heritage 5, Plymouth 5, Shelbyville 5, South Newton 5, Zionsville 5, Bowman Academy 4, Clinton Central 4, Columbia City 4, Huntington North 4, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 4, Indianapolis Roncalli 4, Lake Station 4, Noblesville 4, North Daviess 4, North Miami 4, Perry Meridian 4, Princeton 4, Richmond 4, South Bend Washington 4, Southmont 4, Woodlan 4, Andrean 3, Chesterton 3, Delta 3, Elwood 3, Evansville Memorial 3, Franklin Central 3, Franklin County 3, Fort Wayne South 3, Greenwood 3, Griffith 3, Hammond Bishop Noll 3, Jay County 3, Knightstown 3, Mitchell 3, Northwestern 3, Southwood 3, Speedway 3, Warren Central 3, Washington 3, Yorktown 3.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 147-27 (.845), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 144-29 (.832), Indianapolis Cathedral – 135-27 (.833), Carmel – 133-37 (.782), Indianapolis Roncalli – 123-32 (.794), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 123-37 (.769), Penn – 121-39 (.756), Evansville Mater Dei – 115-38 (.752), Ben Davis – 114-30 (.792), Jimtown – 110-38 (.743), Fort Wayne Snider – 110-39 (.738), Hobart – 108-41 (.725), Sheridan – 103-34 (.752), Adams Central – 101-39 (.721), NorthWood – 100-40 (.714), Andrean 98-36 (.731), Warren Central – 96-30 (.762), East Central 96-36 (.727), Lafayette Central Catholic 92-31 (.748), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 92-34 (.730).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 30, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Fort Wayne Snider 28, Indianapolis Cathedral 27, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 26, Indianapolis Ben Davis 25, Penn 25, Evansville Mater Dei 24, Adams Central 23, Indianapolis Roncalli 23, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Lawrenceburg 22, Warren Central 21, Andrean 21, East Central 21, Sheridan 20, NorthWood 18, Center Grove 18, Zionsville 17, Bloomington South 17, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lowell 16, Evansville Memorial 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 15, Mishawaka 15, West Lafayette 15, Linton-Stockton 15, Merrillville 15, Valparaiso 15, North Judson 15, Lafayette Central Catholic 15, Mishawaka Marian 13, New Palestine 13, Tri-West 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Heritage Hills 13, Indianapolis Scecina 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Westfield 12, Fountain Central 11, Hamilton Southeastern 11, Southridge 11, Western Boone 11, Concord 10, Eastern Hancock 10, Hagerstown 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 454, Russ Radtke (Knox) 401, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 362, John Hart (Brownsburg) 335, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 315, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 300, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 292, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 263, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 250, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 248, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 244, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 237, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 224, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 211, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 206, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 201.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 199, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 196, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 192, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 177, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 162, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 159, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 159, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 155, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 153.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 149, Andy Thomas (Angola) 147, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 145, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 144, Chris DePew (Garrett) 144, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 142, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, John Barron (John Glenn) 138, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 137, Jake Gilbert (Westfield) 130.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Curt Funk (Fishers) 99, Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 95, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Todd Wilkerson (Heritage Hills) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 91, Tony Lewis (Jasper) 90.