2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Quarterfinals Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS

Brownstown Central's Reed May picked up his 300th career win with the Braves' 56-27 victory in Class 2A Sectional 39. He becomes just the 12th coach in Indiana high school football to achieve this honor.

Russ Radtke of Knox earned his 400th career victory on October 13 with the Redskins' 50-0 win over Caston.

John Glenn's 64-0 win over South Bend Clay in Class 3A Sectional 26 marked the Colonials' final game after 71 seasons. The school is scheduled to close at the end of the 2023-24 academic year.

Fairfield's 17-6 win over Jimtown in Class 3A Sectional 26 resulted in the Jimmies' (4-6) first losing campaign since going 2-8 in 1979.

NorthWood notched his 100th playoff victory with its 52-10 decision over South Bend Saint Joseph.

Scottsburg earned its first post-season win with a 13-0 blanking of North Harrison in Class 3A Sectional 32 The Warriors were previously 0-6 since the program was reinstated in 2015.

Switzerland County also picked up its first playoff victory with a 28-21 decision over Brown County in Class 2A Sectional 39. The Pacers had dropped seven in a row since they began playing football in 2015.

For the first time since the current playoff format was introduced in 1985, the trio of Andrean, Hobart, and Lowell all failed to win their opening-round contest. Between the three programs, they have claimed 59 sectional crowns, 36 regional titles, 22 semistates, and eight state championships.

Austin Epple is now officially LaPorte's top man after having the interim tag removed from his title by the school corporation.

Former Culver Community and Harrison (West Lafayette) coach Neil Wagner recently passed away. The Lafayette native also served as the principal at Lafayette Central Catholic High School.