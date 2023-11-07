2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals Edition

HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A REGIONAL TITLE

CLASS 6A: Crown Point (1988), Penn (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2022), Westfield (2021), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2021), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Warren Central (2018), Center Grove (2022).

CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Valparaiso (2022), Mishawaka (2018), Fort Wayne Snider (2022), Decatur Central (2018), Whiteland (2022), Bloomington South (2019), Evansville North (1995).

CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2022), NorthWood (2016), Leo (2011), Mississinewa (1985), Mooresville (2020), New Palestine (2019), East Central (2022), Evansville Memorial (2021).

CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2022), Knox (none), Delta (2001), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Tri-West (2021), Gibson Southern (2021), Batesville (1985), Heritage Hills (2019),

CLASS 2A: LaVille (1982), Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2022), Bluffton (1988), Southmont (none), Eastern Hancock (2013), Triton Central (2019), North Posey (2005).

CLASS 1A: North Judson (2022), Park Tudor (none), Carroll (Flota) (1996), Adams Central (2022), Sheridan (2012), North Decatur (2022), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Providence (1993).

ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Center Grove 17, Adams Central 15, Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Andrean 11, West Lafayette 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, East Central 9, Merrillville 9, Warren Central 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 7, Eastbrook 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, New Palestine 7, North Judson 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Monrovia 5, Southwood 5, Zionsville 5, Fountain Central 4, Gibson Southern 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 4, Lewis Cass 4, Marion 4, New Prairie 4, North Posey 4, Plymouth 4, West Washington 4, Woodlan 4.

HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN

Adams Central (12-0-2022), Carroll (Flora) (12-0-1996), Crown Point (11-0-2006), East Central (12-0-1994), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0- 2022), Knox (12-0-first time), Mississinewa (12-0-first time), Park Tudor (12-0-first time), Providence (12-0-first time).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 40 straight wins.

East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 18 straight victories.

Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Knox, Mississinewa, Park Tudor, and Providence have claimed 12 victories in a row.

Crown Point has an 11-game winning streak.

Center Grove, New Palestine, and Tri-West have won 10 straight games.

Triton Central has won nine consecutive contests.

Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, and Penn have won eight games in a row.

Batesville, Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Indianapolis Ben Davis, North Posey, and NorthWood are on a seven-game winning streak.

Heritage Hills, LaVille, and North Decatur have captured six straight victories.

Fort Wayne Snider, Valparaiso, and Westfield are on a five-game winning streak.

Bluffton, Merrillville, Mishawaka, Mooresville, New Prairie, North Judson, and Whiteland have claimed four wins in a row.

Delta, Eastern Hancock, Evansville Memorial, Evansville North, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Sheridan, Southmont, and West Lafayette have earned three wins in a row.