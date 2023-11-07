2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Sectional Finals Edition

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Former Clinton Central, Pioneer, Taylor, and Tri-Central coach George Gilbert passed away on October 31 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer. The 68-year-old member of the Indiana Football Hall of Fame posted a career record of 231-196-4 over his 42 years, leading Tri-Central to the 2013 Class 1A state championship.
Southmont captured its first sectional championships with a 36-34 overtime win over defending Class 2A sectional champion Linton-Stockton.
Heading into Friday's regional finals, there are now 12 members of the 2023 Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25 still active in the playoffs.
Keegan Bluhm (Adams Central). Nylan Brown (Indianapolis Ben Davis), Tyler Cherry (Center Grove), Brady Fisher (Mishawaka), Matt Hofer (Valparaiso), Auden Jones (Penn), Ian Moore (New Palestine), Danny O'Neil (Indianapolis Cathedral), Styles Prescod (Hamilton Southeastern), Josh Ringer (East Central), Lukas Rohrbacher (Fort Wayne Snider), Jace Stuckey (Triton Central).
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 149-27 (.847), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 146-29 (.834), Indianapolis Cathedral – 137-27 (.835), Carmel – 133-38 (.778), Indianapolis Roncalli – 123-33 (.788), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 124-38 (.765), Penn – 123-39 (.759), Ben Davis – 116-30 (.795), Evansville Mater Dei – 115-39 (.747), Fort Wayne Snider – 112-39 (.742), Jimtown – 110-38 (.743), Hobart – 108-41 (.725), Sheridan – 105-34 (.755), Adams Central – 103-39 (.725), NorthWood – 102-40 (.718), Andrean 98-36 (.731), Warren Central – 98-30 (.766), East Central 98-36 (.731), Lafayette Central Catholic 94-31 (.752), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 92-35 (.724).
POSTSEASON SUCCESS
Center Grove has run off 17 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a 14-game playoff winning streak.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have run off nine straight post-season wins.
Valparaiso has claimed seven consecutive playoff victories.
SECTIONAL FINAL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Crown Point 42, Lake Central 7
Penn 31, Warsaw 10
Hamilton Southeastern 38, Fishers 21
Westfield 24, Noblesville 12
Indianapolis Ben Davis 53, Indianapolis Pike 0
Indianapolis Cathedral 20, Lawrence North 3
Warren Central 47, Southport 0
Center Grove 35, Columbus North 12
CLASS 5A
Merrillville 42, Hammond Morton 18
Valparaiso 26, Michigan City 7
Mishawaka 20, Concord 14
Fort Wayne Snider 49, Fort Wayne North 14
Decatur Central 34, Harrison (West Lafayette) 17
Whiteland 34, Terre Haute South 10
Bloomington South 49, Seymour 14
Evansville North 60, Castle 50
CLASS 4A
New Prairie 43, Culver Academy 14
NorthWood 17, Northridge 14
Leo 31, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 13
Mississinewa 31, Kokomo 24
Mooresville 40, Brebeuf Jesuit 39
New Palestine 42, Mount Vernon (Fortville) 6
East Central 47, Greenwood 0
Evansville Memorial 21, Evansville Reitz 16
CLASS 3A
West Lafayette 42, Hanover Central 41 (OT)
Knox 60, John Glenn 37
Delta 21, Garrett 15
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 28, Hamilton Heights 8
Tri-West 28, Monrovia 21
Gibson Southern 27, Vincennes Lincoln 13
Batesville 29, Indian Creek 13
Heritage Hills 51, Scottsburg 10
CLASS 2A
LaVille 28, Bremen 14
Lafayette Central Catholic 33, Seeger 3
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 42, Manchester 0
Bluffton 41, Eastern (Greentown) 6
Southmont 36, Linton-Stockton 34 (OT)
Eastern Hancock 47, Winchester 14
Triton Central 49, Eastern (Pekin) 0
North Posey 35. Paoli 14
CLASS 1A
North Judson 33, Triton 7
Park Tudor 41, North Vermillion 28
Carroll (Flora) 42, Tri-Central 0
Adams Central 56, Madison-Grant 14
Sheridan 27, Monroe Central 22
North Decatur 31, Milan 28
Indianapolis Lutheran 57, Covenant Christian 14
Providence 41, Springs Valley 8
PRIOR TO 2023, HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A SECTIONAL CROWN
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (2018), Penn (2021), Hamilton Southeastern (2022), Westfield (2022), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2021), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Warren Central (2022), Center Grove (2022).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2022), Valparaiso (2022), Mishawaka (2022), Fort Wayne Snider (2022), Decatur Central (2018), Whiteland (2022), Bloomington South (2022), Evansville North (2000).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2022), NorthWood (2016), Leo (2011), Mississinewa (2021), Mooresville (2020), New Palestine (2022), East Central (2022), Evansville Memorial (2022).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2022), Knox (2022), Delta (2016), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Tri-West (2021), Gibson Southern (2021), Batesville (2015), Heritage Hills (2019).
CLASS 2A: LaVille (2021), Lafayette Central Catholic (2022), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2022), Bluffton (2022), Southmont (none), Eastern Hancock (2014), Triton Central (2022), North Posey (2005).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2022), Park Tudor (2022), Carroll (Flora) (2022), Adams Central (2022), Sheridan (2022), North Decatur (2022), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Providence (2022).
ALL-TIME SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS: Carmel 32, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 31, Fort Wayne Snider 29, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 28, Indianapolis Cathedral 28, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 27, Indianapolis Ben Davis 26, Penn 26, Evansville Mater Dei 24, Adams Central 24, Indianapolis Roncalli 23, East Central 22, Jimtown 22, Hobart 22, Lawrenceburg 22, Warren Central 22, Andrean 21, Sheridan 21, NorthWood 19, Center Grove 19, Bloomington South 18, Evansville Memorial 17, Zionsville 17, Eastbrook 16, Evansville Reitz 16, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 16, Lafayette Central Catholic 16, Lowell 16, Merrillville 16, Mishawaka 16, North Judson 16, Valparaiso 16, West Lafayette 16, Griffith 15, Bremen 15, Castle 15, Linton-Stockton 15, Heritage Hills 14. New Palestine 14, Tri-West 14, Mishawaka Marian 13, Jasper 13, Brownstown Central 13, Columbus East 13, Westfield 13, Hamilton Southeastern 12, Indianapolis Scecina 12, Pioneer 12, South Putnam 12, Eastern Hancock 11, Fountain Central 11, Southridge 11, Western Boone 11, Batesville 10, Concord 10, Delta 10, Hagerstown 10, Indianapolis Lutheran 10, Rensselaer Central 10, South Bend Saint Joseph 10, Danville 10, Tipton 10.
REGIONAL PAIRINGS (All games on Friday unless indicated)
CLASS 6A
Crown Point (11-0) at Penn (10-1)
Hamilton Southeastern (9-2) at Westfield (10-1)
Indianapolis Ben Davis (10-1) at Indianapolis Cathedral (8-3)
Warren Central (5-6) at Center Grove (10-1)
CLASS 5A
Valparaiso (9-2) at Merrillville (9-2)
Fort Wayne Snider (10-1) at Mishawaka (9-2)
Whiteland (7-4) at Decatur Central (9-2)
Evansville North (8-3) at Bloomington South (10-1)
CLASS 4A
New Prairie (10-2) at NorthWood (10-2)
Leo (10-2) at Mississinewa (12-0)
Mooresville (7-5) at New Palestine (10-2)
East Central (12-0) at Evansville Memorial (9-3)
CLASS 3A
Knox (12-0) at West Lafayette (9-3)
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-0) at Delta [8-4)
Gibson Southern (10-2) at Tri-West (11-1) (Saturday)
Heritage Hills (11-1) at Batesville (11-1)
CLASS 2A
LaVille (11-1) at Lafayette Central Catholic (9-3)
Bluffton (10-2) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (9-3)
Eastern Hancock (8-4) at Southmont (7-5)
North Posey (11-1) at Triton Central (11-1)
CLASS 1A
Park Tudor (12-0) at North Judson (8-4)
Adams Central (12-0) at Carroll (Flora) (12-0)
North Decatur (9-3) at Sheridan (9-3)
Providence (12-0) at Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0)
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A REGIONAL TITLE
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (1988), Penn (2017), Hamilton Southeastern (2022), Westfield (2021), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2021), Indianapolis Cathedral (2022), Warren Central (2018), Center Grove (2022).
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Valparaiso (2022), Mishawaka (2018), Fort Wayne Snider (2022), Decatur Central (2018), Whiteland (2022), Bloomington South (2019), Evansville North (1995).
CLASS 4A: New Prairie (2022), NorthWood (2016), Leo (2011), Mississinewa (1985), Mooresville (2020), New Palestine (2019), East Central (2022), Evansville Memorial (2021).
CLASS 3A: West Lafayette (2022), Knox (none), Delta (2001), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Tri-West (2021), Gibson Southern (2021), Batesville (1985), Heritage Hills (2019),
CLASS 2A: LaVille (1982), Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2022), Bluffton (1988), Southmont (none), Eastern Hancock (2013), Triton Central (2019), North Posey (2005).
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2022), Park Tudor (none), Carroll (Flota) (1996), Adams Central (2022), Sheridan (2012), North Decatur (2022), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022), Providence (1993).
ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 21, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Ben Davis 20, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Fort Wayne Snider 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Center Grove 17, Adams Central 15, Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 11, Evansville Memorial 11, Jasper 11, NorthWood 11, Columbus East 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Andrean 11, West Lafayette 10, Lafayette Central Catholic 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, Heritage Hills 10, Tri-West 10, East Central 9, Merrillville 9, Warren Central 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 7, Eastbrook 7, Indianapolis Lutheran 7, New Palestine 7, North Judson 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Westfield 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Monrovia 5, Southwood 5, Zionsville 5, Fountain Central 4, Gibson Southern 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 4, Lewis Cass 4, Marion 4, New Prairie 4, North Posey 4, Plymouth 4, West Washington 4, Woodlan 4.
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN
Adams Central (12-0-2022), Carroll (Flora) (12-0-1996), Crown Point (11-0-2006), East Central (12-0-1994), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (12-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (10-0- 2022), Knox (12-0-first time), Mississinewa (12-0-first time), Park Tudor (12-0-first time), Providence (12-0-first time).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 40 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 18 straight victories.
Adams Central, Carroll (Flora), Knox, Mississinewa, Park Tudor, and Providence have claimed 12 victories in a row.
Crown Point has an 11-game winning streak.
Center Grove, New Palestine, and Tri-West have won 10 straight games.
Triton Central has won nine consecutive contests.
Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, Leo, and Penn have won eight games in a row.
Batesville, Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Indianapolis Ben Davis, North Posey, and NorthWood are on a seven-game winning streak.
Heritage Hills, LaVille, and North Decatur have captured six straight victories.
Fort Wayne Snider, Valparaiso, and Westfield are on a five-game winning streak.
Bluffton, Merrillville, Mishawaka, Mooresville, New Prairie, North Judson, and Whiteland have claimed four wins in a row.
Delta, Eastern Hancock, Evansville Memorial, Evansville North, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Sheridan, Southmont, and West Lafayette have earned three wins in a row.
Hamilton Southeastern, Indianapolis Cathedral, and Warren Central have won two consecutive games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 456, Russ Radtke (Knox) 403, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 364, John Hart (Brownsburg) 335, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 315, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 300, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 294, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 263, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 250, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 249, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 244, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 239, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 226, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 213, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 208, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 201.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 199, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 198, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 192, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 178, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 162, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 161, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 159, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 155, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 155, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 150.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Andy Thomas (Angola) 147, Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 147, Chris DePew (Garrett) 145, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 144, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 143, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, John Barron (John Glenn) 139, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 139, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 137, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 136, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 134, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 134, Jake Gilbert (Westfield) 132.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 95, Todd Wilkerson (Heritage Hills) 94, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 91, Tony Lewis (Jasper) 90.