2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

NEWS AND NUGGETS
Knox and Southmont earned their first regional crowns this past Friday. The Redskins downed West Lafayette, 41-23, in Class 3A, while the Mounties got past Eastern Hancock, 41-34, in Class 2A.
Valparaiso's run as Class 5A state champions came to an end with a 24-20 loss to Merrillville.
Mang Tung connected on a 45-yard field goal as time expired in Fort Wayne Snider's 19-18 win against Mishawaka in Class 5A action.
Ben Rudolph drilled the game-winning 40-yard field goal in Indianapolis Ben Davis's 27-24 win over Indianapolis Cathedral in Class 6A play.
Isaac Parker has stepped down at Jeffersonville after posting a 13-37 mark in his five seasons with the Red Devils.
Goshen is in need of a new coach after Tom Wogoman announced his retirement after going 3-17 in his two-year stint with the RedHawks.
Heading into Friday's semistate finals, there are now just six members of the 2023 Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25 still active in the playoffs. Keegan Bluhm (Adams Central). Nylan Brown (Indianapolis Ben Davis), Tyler Cherry (Center Grove), Ian Moore (New Palestine), Josh Ringer (East Central), and Lukas Rohrbacher (Fort Wayne Snider)
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN
Adams Central (13-0-2022), Crown Point (12-0-2006), East Central (13-0-1994), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (13-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0- 2022), Knox (13-0-first time).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 41 straight wins.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 19 straight victories.
Adams Central and Knox have claimed 13 victories in a row.
Crown Point has a 12-game winning streak.
Center Grove and New Palestine have won 11 straight games.
Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, and Leo have won nine games in a row.
Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Indianapolis Ben Davis, North Posey, and NorthWood are on an eight-game winning streak.
Heritage Hills has captured seven straight victories.
Fort Wayne Snider and Westfield are on a six-game winning streak.
Merrillville and North Judson have claimed five wins in a row.
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Sheridan, and Southmont have earned four wins in a row.
POST-SEASON SUCCESS
Center Grove has run off 18 playoff wins in a row.
Indianapolis Lutheran has a 15-game playoff winning streak.
East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have run off 10 straight post-season wins.
ALL-TIME LEADERS IN PLAYOFF WINS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard – 150-27 (.847), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers – 147-29 (.835), Indianapolis Cathedral – 137-28 (.830), Carmel – 133-38 (.778), Indianapolis Roncalli – 123-33 (.788), Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger - 124-38 (.765), Penn – 123-40 (.755), Ben Davis – 117-30 (.796), Evansville Mater Dei – 115-39 (.747), Fort Wayne Snider – 113-39 (.743), Jimtown – 110-38 (.743), Hobart – 108-41 (.725), Sheridan – 106-34 (.757), Adams Central – 104-39 (.727), NorthWood – 103-40 (.7), East Central 99-36 (.733), Andrean 98-36 (.731), Warren Central – 98-31 (.760), Lafayette Central Catholic 95-31 (.754), Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 92-35 (.724).
REGIONAL SCORES
CLASS 6A
Crown Point 34, Penn 33
Westfield 24, Hamilton Southeastern 21
Indianapolis Ben Davis 27, Indianapolis Cathedral 24
Center Grove 14, Warren Central 0
CLASS 5A
Merrillville 24, Valparaiso 20
Fort Wayne Snider 19, Mishawaka 18
Decatur Central 41, Whiteland 7
Bloomington South 42, Evansville North 21
CLASS 4A
NorthWood 38, New Prairie 14
Leo 41, Mississinewa 7
New Palestine 39, Mooresville 6
East Central 47, Evansville Memorial 7
CLASS 3A
Knox 41, West Lafayette 23
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35, Delta 6
Gibson Southern 38, Tri-West 21
Heritage Hills 24, Batesville 21
CLASS 2A
Lafayette Central 22, LaVille 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 15, Bluffton 7
Southmont 41, Eastern Hancock 34
North Posey 28, Triton Central 13
CLASS 1A
North Judson 44, Park Tudor 26
Adams Central 29, Carroll (Flora) 0
Sheridan 24, North Decatur 20
Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Providence 7
PRIOR TO 2023, HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A SECTIONAL CROWN
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (1988), Westfield (2021), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2021), Center Grove (2022)
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (2021), Fort Wayne Snider (2022), Decatur Central (2018), Bloomington South (2019)
CLASS 4A: NorthWood (2016), Leo (2011), New Palestine (2019), East Central (2022)
CLASS 3A: Knox (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Gibson Southern (2021), Heritage Hills (2019)
CLASS 2A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2020), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2022), Southmont (none), North Posey (2005)
CLASS 1A: North Judson (2022), Adams Central (2022), Sheridan (2012), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022)
ALL-TIME REGIONAL CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 23, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 22, Carmel 22, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 22, Indianapolis Cathedral 21, Ben Davis 21, Center Grove 18, Fort Wayne Snider 18, Penn 18, Hobart 17. Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Adams Central 16, Evansville Mater Dei 15, Sheridan 14, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 14, Jimtown 12, Bloomington South 12, NorthWood 12, Evansville Memorial 11, Heritage Hills 11, Jasper 11, Lafayette Central Catholic 11, Columbus East 11, Linton-Stockton 11, Andrean 11, West Lafayette 10, South Putnam 10, Valparaiso 10, Tri-West 10, East Central 10, Merrillville 10, Warren Central 9, Bremen 8, Indianapolis Scecina 8, Indianapolis Lutheran 8, New Palestine 8, North Judson 8, Mishawaka Marian 8, Lowell 8, Pioneer 8, Franklin Central 7, Eastbrook 7, South Bend Saint Joseph 7, Southridge 7, Westfield 7, Western Boone 7, Avon 6, Danville 6, Evansville Reitz 6, Lawrenceburg 6, Perry Central 6. South Putnam 6, Castle 6, Concord 5, Fort Wayne Wayne 5, Gibson Southern 5, Goshen 5, Griffith 5, Hamilton Southeastern 5, Monrovia 5, Southwood 5, Zionsville 5, Fountain Central 4, Harrison (West Lafayette) 4, Lewis Cass 4, Marion 4, New Prairie 4, North Posey 4, Plymouth 4, West Washington 4, Woodlan 4.
SEMISTATE PAIRINGS
CLASS 6A
Westfield (11-1) at Crown Point (12-0)
Center Grove (11-1) at Indianapolis Ben Davis (11-1)
CLASS 5A
Merrillville (10-2) at Fort Wayne Snider (11-1)
Bloomington South (11-1) at Decatur Central (10-2)
CLASS 4A
NorthWood (11-2) at Leo (11-2)
New Palestine (11-2) at East Central (13-0)
CLASS 3A
Knox (13-0) at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (13-0)
Gibson Southern (11-2) at Heritage Hills (12-1)
CLASS 2A
Lafayette Central Catholic (10-3) at Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (10-3)
Southmont (8-5) at North Posey (12-1)
CLASS 1A
North Judson (9-4) at Adams Central (13-0)
Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0) at Sheridan (10-3)
HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WON A SEMISTATE TITLE
CLASS 6A: Crown Point (none), Westfield (2021), Indianapolis Ben Davis (2017), Center Grove (2022)
CLASS 5A: Merrillville (none), Fort Wayne Snider (2015), Decatur Central (2018), Bloomington South (1998)
CLASS 4A: NorthWood (2016), Leo (none), New Palestine (2019), East Central (2022)
CLASS 3A: Knox (none), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (2022), Gibson Southern (2021), Heritage Hills (2019)
CLASS 2A: Lafayette Central Catholic (2019), Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (2020), Southmont (none), North Posey (2005)
CLASS 1A: North Judson (1986), Adams Central (2022), Sheridan (2008), Indianapolis Lutheran (2022)
ALL-TIME SEMISTATE CHAMPIONS: Indianapolis Bishop. Chatard 17, Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 16, Indianapolis Cathedral 15, Carmel 13, Indianapolis Roncalli 13, Penn 12, Ben Davis 11, Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter 10, Sheridan 10, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 10, Hobart 10, Warren Central 9, Andrean 8, Center Grove 8, Evansville Mater Dei 7, Fort Wayne Snider 7, Lafayette Central Catholic 7, Franklin Central 6, Jimtown 6, Tri-West 6, NorthWood 6, East Central 5, Evansville Memorial 5, Westfield 5. Zionsville 5, Pioneer 5, New Palestine 5, West Lafayette 5, Western Boone 5, Bremen 4, Indianapolis Scecina 4, Lowell 4, South Bend Saint Joseph 4, Eastbrook 4, Southridge 4, Valparaiso 4, Adams Central 3, Bloomington South 3, Columbus East 3, Concord 3, Fountain Central 3, East Noble 3, Goshen 3, Hamilton Southeastern 3, Heritage Hills 3, Indianapolis Lutheran 3, Jasper 3, Tipton 3.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES (Bolded coaches are still active in playoffs)
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 457, Russ Radtke (Knox) 404, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 364, John Hart (Brownsburg) 335, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 315, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 300, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 295, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 263, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 250, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 249, Kevin O'Shea (Twin Lakes) 244, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 240, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 230, Tim Able (Triton Central) 226, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 214, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 214, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 208, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 208, Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 201.
CLOSING IN ON 200 WINS
Herb King (Fountain Central) 199, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 198, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 192, John Hochstetler (Monroe Central) 178, Chad Zolman (Homestead) 162, Steve Stirn (North Decatur) 161, Bud Ozmun (Oak Hill) 159, Steve Cooley (New Albany) 155, Mike Kirschner (Warren Central) 155, Andy Dorrel (Culver Academy) 150.
CLOSING IN ON 150 WINS
Kurt Tippmann (Fort Wayne Snider) 148, Andy Thomas (Angola) 147, Chris DePew (Garrett) 145, Tom Dilley (Guerin Catholic) 144, Brian Crabtree (North Vermillion) 143, Roy Richards (Portage) 141, Michael Mosser (Adams Central) 140, John Barron (John Glenn) 139, John Hurley (Evansville Memorial) 137, Aaron Tolle (Tipton) 136, Jayson West (Franklin Central) 134, Bill Peebles (Indianapolis Cathedral) 134, Jake Gilbert (Westfield) 133.
CLOSING IN ON 100 WINS
Mark Raetz (Northview) 97, Dave Snyder (Southwood) 95, Todd Wilkerson (Heritage Hills) 95, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 92, Bret Szabo (Tecumseh) 91, Tony Lewis (Jasper) 90.