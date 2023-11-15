2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Regional Finals

NEWS AND NUGGETS

Knox and Southmont earned their first regional crowns this past Friday. The Redskins downed West Lafayette, 41-23, in Class 3A, while the Mounties got past Eastern Hancock, 41-34, in Class 2A.

Valparaiso's run as Class 5A state champions came to an end with a 24-20 loss to Merrillville.

Mang Tung connected on a 45-yard field goal as time expired in Fort Wayne Snider's 19-18 win against Mishawaka in Class 5A action.

Ben Rudolph drilled the game-winning 40-yard field goal in Indianapolis Ben Davis's 27-24 win over Indianapolis Cathedral in Class 6A play.

Isaac Parker has stepped down at Jeffersonville after posting a 13-37 mark in his five seasons with the Red Devils.

Goshen is in need of a new coach after Tom Wogoman announced his retirement after going 3-17 in his two-year stint with the RedHawks.

Heading into Friday's semistate finals, there are now just six members of the 2023 Indiana Football Digest's Prime Time 25 still active in the playoffs. Keegan Bluhm (Adams Central). Nylan Brown (Indianapolis Ben Davis), Tyler Cherry (Center Grove), Ian Moore (New Palestine), Josh Ringer (East Central), and Lukas Rohrbacher (Fort Wayne Snider)

HERE IS THE LAST TIME THESE TEAMS WERE UNBEATEN

Adams Central (13-0-2022), Crown Point (12-0-2006), East Central (13-0-1994), Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (13-0-2002), Indianapolis Lutheran (11-0- 2022), Knox (13-0-first time).

LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS

Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 41 straight wins.

East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have 19 straight victories.

Adams Central and Knox have claimed 13 victories in a row.

Crown Point has a 12-game winning streak.

Center Grove and New Palestine have won 11 straight games.

Gibson Southern, Lafayette Central Catholic, and Leo have won nine games in a row.

Bloomington South, Decatur Central, Indianapolis Ben Davis, North Posey, and NorthWood are on an eight-game winning streak.

Heritage Hills has captured seven straight victories.

Fort Wayne Snider and Westfield are on a six-game winning streak.

Merrillville and North Judson have claimed five wins in a row.

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Sheridan, and Southmont have earned four wins in a row.

POST-SEASON SUCCESS

Center Grove has run off 18 playoff wins in a row.

Indianapolis Lutheran has a 15-game playoff winning streak.

East Central and Indianapolis Bishop Chatard have run off 10 straight post-season wins.