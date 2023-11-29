2023 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Final Insider and Honor Roll

FINAL NOTES

CLASS 6A

Indianapolis Ben Davis 38, Crown Point 10: Thomas Gotkowski went 14-of-22 for 152 yards with two touchdowns and ran three times for 16 yards, leading the No. 3 Giants to their 10th state championship and first since 2017. Alijah Price chipped in 13 carries for 141 yards with two scores, completed a 23-yard pass, and caught four passes for 25 yards, while Zane Skibinski hauled in four receptions for 73 yards with two touchdowns for Ben Davis (13-1). Noah Ehrlich finished 16-of-26 for 217 yards and ran for a touchdown, and Nick Soley managed four catches for 106 yards for the No. 4 Bulldogs (13-1). Crown Point's Jeffrey Meschede earned the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 5A

Fort Wayne Snider 33, Decatur Central 6: Uriah Buchanan ran 23 times for 235 yards with two touchdowns and caught a 26-yard pass for another tally as the No. 2 Panthers used a 20-point fourth-quarter outburst to clinch their third state championship and first since 2015. Ke'Ron Billingsley went 5-of-7 for 73 yards with a score and rambled for another score, while Lukas Rohrbacher added 13 tackles and an interception for Snider (13-1). N'Po Dodo tallied 12 carries for 64 yards and Halbert Aguirre racked up 10 tackles for the No. 7 Hawks (11-3). Jake Tippmann of Fort Wayne Snider was chosen as the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude winner.

CLASS 4A

East Central 42, NorthWood 14: Mr. Football candidate Josh Ringer recorded 34 carries for 251 yards with three touchdowns, helping the No. 1 Trojans repeat as state champions. Ryan Brotherton added eight rushes for 77 yards with a score, and Brayden Rouse managed 10 tackles and an interception for East Central (15-0), which won its 21st straight game by coming up with 35 unanswered points to snap a 7-7 contest. Owen Roeder completed 22-of-32 for 228 yards with two touchdowns and ran 12 times for 34 yards, while NiTareon Tuggle hauled in nine passes for 160 yards and two scores for the Panthers (12-3). East Central's Dylan Maxwell, who had four carries for 15 yards, earned the Phil N. Eskew mental attitude award.

CLASS 3A

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 35, Heritage Hills 7: Riley Kinnett carried the ball 25 times for 158 yards with four touchdowns, leading the top-ranked Trojans to their second straight state crown and 17th overall. Aiden Artega went 18-of-26 for 241 yards with a score, and Colin Guy managed six receptions for 66 yards and also intercepted three passes for Bishop Chatard (15-0), which claimed its 21st consecutive victory. Jett Goldsberry completed 8-of-15 for 106 yards with a score and ran 19 times for 50 yards, while Tyler Ruxer added five catches for 72 yards with a touchdown for the No. 7 Patriots (13-2). Heritage Hills' Braxton Schaefer was the recipient of the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.

CLASS 2A

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 40, North Posey 3: Kohen McKenzie finished 7-of-10 for 126 yards with three touchdowns, guiding the No. 7 Saints to their 12th state title and first since 2012. Gio Jimenez raced 13 times for 98 yards with a score, Mickey Daring added 10 carries for 59 yards with two touchdowns, and Jalen White chipped in two catches for 36 yards with a touchdown, two tackles, and an interception for Bishop Luers (12-3), who outscored North Posey (13-2), 26-0, in the second half. Liam Stone was 6-of-12 for 54 yards and ran 20 times for 43 yards for the No. 4 Vikings. North Posey Jackson Graff, who came up with six tackles and an interception, was named the winner of the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.

CLASS 1A

Indianapolis Lutheran 35, Adams Central 28: Jackson Willis completed 13-of-18 for 226 yards with four touchdowns as the top-ranked Saints claimed their third straight state championship. Braydon Hall added 30 carries for 145 yards with a score, DeVuan Jones tallied two catches for 87 yards with two touchdowns, and LJ Ward chipped in two receptions for 39 yards with two scores to help Lutheran (13-0) to its 43rd consecutive win, Jack Hamilton was 16-of-24 for 226 yards with three touchdowns and ran 12 times for 50 yards with another score, while Trevor Currie hauled in six passes for 126 yards with two scores for the No. 2 Flying Jets (14-1), who finished state runner-up for the third straight year. Indianapolis Lutheran's Jeremiah King, who registered six catches for 61 yards, was named the winner of the Blake Ress Mental Attitude Award.

STATE FINALS RECORDS

CLASS 6A

Team: 25 rushing attempts by Ben Davis vs. Crown Point, setting a new record for fewest attempts bettering Westfield's 27 vs. Center Grove in 2020. Four interceptions by Ben Davis vs. Crown Point, setting a new record (previous: 2 interceptions by 4 others).

CLASS 5A

No new records established.

CLASS 4A

Team: three passing attempts by East Central vs. NorthWood, ties Roncalli vs. East Noble in 2003 for the fewest passing attempts in Class 4A. Seven passing yards allowed by NorthWood vs. East Central, sets a new record (previous: 10 passing yards allowed by East Noble vs. Roncalli in 2003). Four interceptions by East Central vs. NorthWood, ties two teams

Individual: nine receptions by NiTareon Tuggle of NorthWood vs. East Central, set a new record (previous: eight receptions by two receivers). Two interceptions by Carson Pieczonka of East Central vs. NorthWood, ties several players.

CLASS 3A

Individual: four rushing touchdowns by Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Riley Kinnett vs. Heritage Hills, tying two others: Mike Vishnevsky of Portage vs. Evansville Reitz in 1977 and Dray Mason of Indianapolis Bishop Chatard vs. NorthWood in 2003. Three interceptions by Indianapolis Bishop Chatard's Colin Guy vs. Heritage Hills, tying the IHSAA overall state championship record set by Wes Kendall of Zionsville vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger (3A) in 1996.

CLASS 2A

Team: 34 offensive plays allowed by North Posey vs. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers; ties Mishawaka Marian vs. Greenfield-Central in 1975 for fewest offensive plays allowed.

CLASS 1A

Team: four passing touchdowns by Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Adams Central (tied three others).

Individual: four passing touchdowns by Jackson Willis, Indianapolis Lutheran vs. Adams Central (tied three others).