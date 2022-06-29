2022 Colts Training Camp At Grand Park To Kick Off July 27

Colts 2022 Training Camp presented by Koorsen Fire & Security will run from July 27 through August 25 at Grand Park in Westfield. Tickets for fans to attend are free and can be obtained at Colts.com/camp. 

Jun 29, 2022
Westfield, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts today released the schedule for 2022 Colts Training Camp, which will kick off Wed., July 27 at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Ind., about 20 miles north of Indianapolis.

The first practice open to fans will be July 27 at 12 p.m. The final open practice will be Thurs., Aug. 25.

There is no charge to attend training camp, but guests must obtain a free ticket at Colts.com/Camp to enter each day.

"We are thrilled to be returning to Westfield and Grand Park for another summer of Colts Training Camp," said Kalen Jackson, Colts Vice Chair & Owner. "After two years of living with strict health protocols, we're so happy this year's Training Camp will resemble camps of the past when it comes to fan activities and player interaction."

"I can't overstate the importance of our partnership with the Colts," said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. "To host the annual training camp at Grand Park brings an energy and excitement to the city, our businesses, residents and many visitors. Colts Training Camp is always a celebration, and we are ready to roll out another 'Westfield Welcome' to our team and Colts Nation."

The Colts also announced that Koorsen Fire & Security will become the title sponsor for Colts camp. Koorsen Fire & Security was founded in Indiana in 1946 and is a fourth-generation, family-owned business. With more than 24 locations in five states and over 1,000 associates, Koorsen has become one of the largest and most respected fire and security companies in the United States.

"Koorsen Fire & Security has been working with the Colts for 25 years, and we're so excited to continue our partnership as title sponsor of Colts Training Camp," said Executive Vice President Keith Koorsen. "As a proud Indiana company, we are happy to join with the Colts to support our local communities and bring a world-class training camp experience to Colts fans this summer at Grand Park."

This summer marks the fourth year of Colts Camp at Grand Park. As in past years, activities and events will be focused on giving fans more access and entertaining the whole family. Highlights of 2022 camp will include:

  • Open practices. The team is scheduled to host 16 practices, all open to the public. The NFL "clear bag" policy for gamedays will be in effect in areas that require a ticket. For more info, visit NFL.com/allclear.
  • In the case of inclement weather, a practice may be moved indoors to the Grand Park Event Center. Due to capacity limits, only a limited number of fans may be allowed inside to watch practice. More information on this process will be announced later this summer.
  • Theme Days. Colts camp will feature a series of theme days, highlighting various local groups, organizations and fans and providing fun activities for the whole family. Details about each day will be released later this summer. Scheduled themes include:
  • Camp Kickoff, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security – Wed., July 27
  • Kids' Day, presented by ­­­­­­­­­­­Riley Children's Health – Thurs., July 28
  • "Back Together Saturday" – Sat., July 30
  • Salute to Service Day – Wed., Aug. 3
  • "Give Back Sunday," presented by Meijer – Sun., Aug. 7
  • Fan Appreciation Day, presented by CenterPoint Energy – Wed., Aug. 17
  • "Thirsty Thursday," presented by Bud Light – Thurs., Aug. 18

Colts City. Colts City returns to Grand Park on an 85,000 square foot multi-purpose asphalt pad and Play 60 turf field adjacent to the Colts practice fields, which will allow fans to enjoy Colts City activities and team practices more conveniently.

Colts City will be open each day practice is open to the public through Aug. 18. Activities will include:

  • The Colts Play 60 Field, featuring football drills, 40-yard dash & punt returns,
  • Colts In Motion, the team's interactive traveling experience, presented by Belle Tire,
  • Colts inflatables,
  • Colts Pro Shop,
  • Social Tent,
  • Photo opportunities with "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders, and
  • Interactive partner displays and exhibits.

Joint practices with the Detroit Lions. These afternoon practices – on Wed., Aug. 17 and Thurs., Aug. 18 – will be open to the public and will take place in advance of the teams' preseason game on Sat., Aug. 20 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Book Drive for Books For Youth, presented by Cargo Services, Inc. Fans are encouraged to drop off new or gently used books at Colts Community collection stations located at Grand Park. All donations will benefit local youth in foster care and help fill backpacks with 25 age-appropriate books for each child.

For more information and daily updates, visit Colts.com/Camp.

Advertising