2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Eastern (Pekin) snapped its 18-game losing skid with a 54-0 blanking of Crawford County.
Brownsburg ended two-time Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral's seven-game winning streak with a 42-35 triumph.
Tri-County saw its 13-game losing streak come to an end with a 48-0 win over Attica.
Montgomery County programs (Southmont, Crawfordsville, and North Montgomery) are a combined 6-0 for the first time.
Evansville Mater Dei's Mike Goebel earned his 250th career victory with the Wildcats' 17-14 decision over Castle.
Ryan Knigga of Lawrenceburg picked up career win No. 100 with the Tigers' 27-8 triumph against Taylor (Ohio).
Oak Hill's Kyle Turanchick became the program's all-time leading rusher with 12 carries for 211 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-7 win over Southwood. He now has 3,842 career yards.
Fort Wayne Snider is raising money to help put a stop to pediatric cancer in honor of Carroll (Fort Wayne) senior quarterback Owen Scheele, who passed away this past June after being diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML).
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Center Grove has captured 30 straight games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 17 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 13 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
Cloverdale has lost 22 games in a row.
South Bend Clay has dropped 20 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 14 games in a row.
Bowman Academy, Corydon Central, and Plymouth have dropped 13 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 12 consecutive losses.
Washington has lost 11 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 10 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South and Hammond Bishop Noll have endured nine consecutive losses.
Muncie Central has lost eight contests in a row.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Eastern Greene, Fountain Central, LaPorte, Mitchell, Pike Central, Shelbyville, and Whitko have lost seven straight games.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
Center Grove 20, West Lafayette 19, Eastbrook 17, Indianapolis Roncalli 17, Centerville 16, Monroe Central 15, Indianapolis Lutheran 14, Linton-Stockton 13, Merrillville 13, Brownstown Central 12, Tippecanoe Valley 11, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 10, Heritage Christian 10, Adams Central 9, Hanover Central 8, Norwell 8.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
Cloverdale 20, South Bend Clay 18, Taylor 15, Washington 13, Elwood 12, Southern Wells 12, Southport 12, Bowman Academy 11, Cambridge City Lincoln 11, Corydon Central 11, Plymouth 11, Attica 8, Fort Wayne South 8, Hammond Bishop Noll 8, Muncie Central 7.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 47 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 24 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.
Caston has lost 39 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 36 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 29 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Shelbyville has a 22-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.
Pike Central has lost 20 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 437, Russ Radtke (Knox) 380, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 350, John Hart (Brownsburg) 318, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 302, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 286, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 274, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 250, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 234, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 220, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 219, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 208, Tim Able (Triton Central) 207, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 201
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 193, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 193, Herb King (Fountain Central) 189, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 190, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 183, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 181
CLOSING IN ON 100
Scott Buening (Southridge) 99, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 98, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 98, Chris Coll (Franklin) 98, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 96, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 93, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 93, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 93, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 92, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 92