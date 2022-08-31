2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Two

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Eastern (Pekin) snapped its 18-game losing skid with a 54-0 blanking of Crawford County.

Brownsburg ended two-time Class 5A state champion Indianapolis Cathedral's seven-game winning streak with a 42-35 triumph.

Tri-County saw its 13-game losing streak come to an end with a 48-0 win over Attica.

Montgomery County programs (Southmont, Crawfordsville, and North Montgomery) are a combined 6-0 for the first time.

Evansville Mater Dei's Mike Goebel earned his 250th career victory with the Wildcats' 17-14 decision over Castle.

Ryan Knigga of Lawrenceburg picked up career win No. 100 with the Tigers' 27-8 triumph against Taylor (Ohio).

Oak Hill's Kyle Turanchick became the program's all-time leading rusher with 12 carries for 211 yards and five touchdowns in a 58-7 win over Southwood. He now has 3,842 career yards.