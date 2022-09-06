2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter canceled last Friday's contest against Brebeuf Jesuit because of a lack of players for the Raiders.
Louisville Trinity snapped Center Grove's 30-game winning streak with a 29-28 double-overtime win over the Trojans.
Cloverdale ended its 22-game losing streak with a 29-27 decision over Brown County.
Scott Buening of Southridge picked up career win No. 100 with the Raiders' 49-0 blanking of North Posey.
Penn recently named its new locker room facility the "Chris Geesman Athletic Center".
John Glenn is 3-0 for the first time since 1990.
Connersville is 3-0 for the first time since 1991.
Edinburgh is 3-0 for the first time since 1993.
Riverton Parke is 3-0 for the first time since 2002.
South Dearborn is 3-o for the first time since 2004.
Madison-Grant is 3-0 for the first time since 2007.
Tecumseh is 3-0 for the first time since 2008.
Clinton Prairie and River Forest are 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 18 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 14 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 21 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 15 games in a row.
Corydon Central and Plymouth have dropped 14 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 13 consecutive losses.
Washington has lost 12 games in a row.
Attica has dropped 11 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 10-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll and Muncie Central have endured nine consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Eastern Greene, Fountain Central, LaPorte, Mitchell, Pike Central, Shelbyville, and Whitko have lost eight straight games.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 20, Indianapolis Roncalli 18, Indianapolis Lutheran 15, Linton-Stockton 14, Tippecanoe Valley 12, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 11, Adams Central 10, Hanover Central 9, Norwell 9.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 19, Taylor 16, Washington 14, Elwood 13, Southern Wells 13, Southport 13, Cambridge City Lincoln 12, Corydon Central 12, Plymouth 12, Attica 9, Fort Wayne South 9, Hammond Bishop Noll 8, Muncie Central 8.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 47 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 25 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Benton Central has lost 43 consecutive Hoosier Conference games.
Caston has lost 40 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 36 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 30 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Shelbyville has a 23-game Hoosier Heritage Conference losing streak.
Pike Central has lost 21 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 438, Russ Radtke (Knox) 381, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 351, John Hart (Brownsburg) 319, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 302, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 287, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 274, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 250, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 240, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 235, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 221, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 220, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 209, Tim Able (Triton Central) 207, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 202
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 194, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 193, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 191, Herb King (Fountain Central) 189, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 183, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 182
CLOSING IN ON 100
Chris Coll (Franklin) 99, Ryan Langferman (Milan) 98, Brandon Baker (Northfield) 98, Shane Fry (West Lafayette) 97, Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 94, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 93, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 93, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 93, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 92