2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Three

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter canceled last Friday's contest against Brebeuf Jesuit because of a lack of players for the Raiders.

Louisville Trinity snapped Center Grove's 30-game winning streak with a 29-28 double-overtime win over the Trojans.

Cloverdale ended its 22-game losing streak with a 29-27 decision over Brown County.

Scott Buening of Southridge picked up career win No. 100 with the Raiders' 49-0 blanking of North Posey.

Penn recently named its new locker room facility the "Chris Geesman Athletic Center".

John Glenn is 3-0 for the first time since 1990.

Connersville is 3-0 for the first time since 1991.

Edinburgh is 3-0 for the first time since 1993.

Riverton Parke is 3-0 for the first time since 2002.

South Dearborn is 3-o for the first time since 2004.

Madison-Grant is 3-0 for the first time since 2007.

Tecumseh is 3-0 for the first time since 2008.