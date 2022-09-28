2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Franklin's Chris Coll, Northfield's Brandon Baker, and West Lafayette's Shane Fry picked up their 100th career wins this past Friday.

Southmont's Desson Hannum recently became the program's all-time winningest coach.

Former South Bend Washington and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had his No. 4 jersey retired at halftime during the Panthers' contest with South Bend Riley.

Brad Sprunger was recently named Whitko's interim coach for the rest of the 2022 campaign.

LaVille is 6-0 for the first time in program history.

Southmont is 6-0 for the first time since 1981.

North Decatur is 6-0 for the first time since 1991.

Owen Valley is 6-0 for the first time since 2000.

North Judson is 6-0 for the first time since 2002.

Crown Point and Norwell are 6-0 for the first time since 2006.

Hamilton Southeastern and Tecumseh are 6-0 for the first time since 2008.

Mishawaka is 6-0 for the first time since 2010.

Oak Hill is 6-0 for the first time since 2013.

Calumet and Carroll (Fort Wayne) are 6-0 for the first time since 2014.

The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be unveiled on October 9 at 5 p.m. EDT on IHSAAtv.org

UPS AND DOWNS

These 6-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Evansville Reitz, Gibson Southern, Hanover Central, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Kokomo, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, New Prairie, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette.