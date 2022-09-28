2022 Indiana Football Digest Insider - Week Six

HOT OFF THE PRESS
Franklin's Chris Coll, Northfield's Brandon Baker, and West Lafayette's Shane Fry picked up their 100th career wins this past Friday.
Southmont's Desson Hannum recently became the program's all-time winningest coach.
Former South Bend Washington and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver had his No. 4 jersey retired at halftime during the Panthers' contest with South Bend Riley.
Brad Sprunger was recently named Whitko's interim coach for the rest of the 2022 campaign.
LaVille is 6-0 for the first time in program history.
Southmont is 6-0 for the first time since 1981.
North Decatur is 6-0 for the first time since 1991.
Owen Valley is 6-0 for the first time since 2000.
North Judson is 6-0 for the first time since 2002.
Crown Point and Norwell are 6-0 for the first time since 2006.
Hamilton Southeastern and Tecumseh are 6-0 for the first time since 2008.
Mishawaka is 6-0 for the first time since 2010.
Oak Hill is 6-0 for the first time since 2013.
Calumet and Carroll (Fort Wayne) are 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
The pairings for the 50th annual IHSAA state football tournament will be unveiled on October 9 at 5 p.m. EDT on IHSAAtv.org
UPS AND DOWNS
These 6-0 teams are also chasing perfection: Adams Central, Brownsburg, Carroll (Flora), Evansville Reitz, Gibson Southern, Hanover Central, Indianapolis Lutheran, Indianapolis Roncalli, Kokomo, Linton-Stockton, New Palestine, New Prairie, NorthWood, Tippecanoe Valley, West Lafayette.
These 0-6 teams are still looking to experience the thrill of victory: Attica, Avon, Bellmont, Brown County, Cambridge City Lincoln, Caston, Clinton Central, Crawford County, Elwood, Evansville Central, Fort Wayne South, Garrett, Hammond Bishop Noll (0-5), Hammond Morton, Indianapolis Pike, Indianapolis Tindley, Indianapolis Washington, Manchester, Marion, North Central (Indianapolis), North Newton (0-5), Pike Central, Plymouth, Princeton, Richmond, Scottsburg, South Bend Clay, Southport, Wes-Del, Whitko.
LONGEST CURRENT WINNING STREAKS
Indianapolis Lutheran has claimed 21 straight wins.
Gibson Southern has won 17 straight games.
LONGEST CURRENT LOSING STREAKS
South Bend Clay has dropped 24 consecutive games.
Elwood, Southern Wells, and Southport have lost 18 games in a row.
Plymouth has dropped 17 straight contests.
Cambridge City Lincoln and Wes-Del have suffered 16 consecutive losses.
Attica has dropped 14 straight contests.
Fort Wayne South has a 13-game losing streak.
Hammond Bishop Noll has endured 12 consecutive losses.
Clinton Central, Crawford County, Pike Central, and Whitko have lost 11 straight games.
Caston and Princeton have dropped 10 contests in a row.
Evansville Central has dropped eight consecutive contests.
Bellmont, Garrett, Hammond Morton, Manchester, North Central (Indianapolis), and Scottsburg have lost eight in a row.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON WINS
West Lafayette 23, Indianapolis Roncalli 21, Indianapolis Lutheran 18, Linton-Stockton 17, Tippecanoe Valley 15, Carroll (Fort Wayne) 14, Adams Central 13, Hanover Central 12, Norwell 12, New Palestine 11, North Decatur 10, Oak Hill 10, Brownsburg 9, Mishawaka 9, Owen Valley 8, Kokomo 7, LaVille 7, NorthWood 7, Tecumseh 7.
CONSECUTIVE REGULAR SEASON LOSSES
South Bend Clay 22, Elwood 16, Southern Wells 16, Southport 16, Cambridge City Lincoln 15, Plymouth 15, Richmond 14, Wes-Del 14, Attica 12, Fort Wayne South 12, Hammond Bishop Noll 11, Clinton Central 10, Crawford County 10, Pike Central 10, Whitko 10, Caston 9, Princeton 9, Evansville Central 8, Bellmont 7, Garrett 7, Hammond Morton 7, Indianapolis Washington 7, Manchester 7, North Central (Indianapolis) 7, Scottsburg 7.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE WINNING STREAKS
East Central has won 48 straight Eastern Indiana Conference games.
Indianapolis Lutheran has won 27 consecutive Indiana Crossroads Conference games.
LONGEST CURRENT CONFERENCE LOSING STREAKS
Caston has lost 43 straight Hoosier North Conference games.
South Bend Clay has suffered 39 straight Northern Indiana Conference losses.
Crawford County has lost 32 straight Patoka Lake Conference contests.
Pike Central has lost 22 straight Pocket Conference games.
WINNINGEST ACTIVE COACHES
Larry "Bud" Wright (Sheridan) 441, Russ Radtke (Knox) 382, Mike Gillin (Mooresville) 353, John Hart (Brownsburg) 322, Jeff Adamson (Eastbrook) 304, Reed May (Brownstown Central) 289, Eric Moore (Center Grove) 277, Mike Goebel (Evansville Mater Dei) 252, Mike Johnson (Logansport) 243, Kevin O'Shea (Indianapolis North Central) 239, Mark Bless (Avon) 239, Bart Curtis (Warsaw) 236, Craig Buzea (Crown Point) 224, Ott Hurrle (Indianapolis Scecina) 222, Grant Zgunda (Jay County) 210, Tim Able (Triton Central) 210, Sherwood Haydock (Fort Wayne Wayne) 203
CLOSING IN ON 200
Kirk Kennedy (Kankakee Valley) 196, Cory Yeoman (Penn) 195, Dave Pasch (Indianapolis Lutheran) 194, Herb King (Fountain Central) 191, Chris Meeks (Rensselaer Central) 184, Darrin Fisher (Whiteland) 184
CLOSING IN ON 100
Brian Oliver (Linton-Stockton) 97, Doug Dinan (Carroll Fort Wayne) 96, Mike Wilhelm (Yorktown) 96, Scott Bless (Bloomington North) 95, Brian Woodard (Plainfield) 95